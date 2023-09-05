Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.
» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Ryan Hayes
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie
» WR: Alec Pierce
» QB: Anthony Richardson, Garnder Minshew, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull
- During Monday's media availability, Shane Steichen said that he plans on taking a running-back-by-committee approach but did mention that if anyone was playing particularly well, they would 'ride the hot hand.'
- Anthony Richardson and Josh Downs are both atop of the depth chart as rookies.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone
» CB: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones
- Last season, Zaire Franklin set a new franchise record in tackles with 167.
- Sunday will be Samson Ebukam's first game after signing with the team back in March as a free agent. He had a career-high five sacks last season with the San Francisco 49ers.
- Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. have maintained their spot high on the cornerback depth chart throughout training camp and the preseason.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay, Lucas Havrisik
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
» PR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
- Last season, Dallis Flowers was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's (PFWA) 2022 All-Rookie Team after leading the NFL in yards per kickoff return (31.1).