Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Sep 05, 2023 at 02:58 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

JagsW1 Depth Chart

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.

» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Ryan Hayes

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie

» WR: Alec Pierce

» QB: Anthony Richardson, Garnder Minshew, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull

  • During Monday's media availability, Shane Steichen said that he plans on taking a running-back-by-committee approach but did mention that if anyone was playing particularly well, they would 'ride the hot hand.'
  • Anthony Richardson and Josh Downs are both atop of the depth chart as rookies.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone

» CB: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones

  • Last season, Zaire Franklin set a new franchise record in tackles with 167.
  • Sunday will be Samson Ebukam's first game after signing with the team back in March as a free agent. He had a career-high five sacks last season with the San Francisco 49ers.
  • Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. have maintained their spot high on the cornerback depth chart throughout training camp and the preseason.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay, Lucas Havrisik

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

» PR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

  • Last season, Dallis Flowers was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's (PFWA) 2022 All-Rookie Team after leading the NFL in yards per kickoff return (31.1).

