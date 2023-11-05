Colts announce 6 inactive players for Week 9 game vs. Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Colts on Sunday announced six inactive players for their Week 9 game vs. the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium:

CB JuJu Brents

CB Ameer Speed

LB Zaire Franklin

C Jack Anderson

T Braden Smith

TE Will Mallory

Brents (quad) and Smith (hip/wrist) were ruled out on Friday. Franklin (knee) was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday and will miss his first game due to injury in his six-year career.