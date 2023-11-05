Colts announce 6 inactive players for Week 9 game vs. Carolina Panthers

The Colts on Friday ruled out cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) and right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist). 

Nov 05, 2023 at 02:35 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

CHARLOTTE – The Colts on Sunday announced six inactive players for their Week 9 game vs. the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium:

  • CB JuJu Brents
  • CB Ameer Speed
  • LB Zaire Franklin
  • C Jack Anderson
  • T Braden Smith
  • TE Will Mallory

Brents (quad) and Smith (hip/wrist) were ruled out on Friday. Franklin (knee) was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday and will miss his first game due to injury in his six-year career. 

Wide receiver Josh Downs, tackle Blake Freeland and safety Rodney Thomas II are all active after being listed as questionable.

