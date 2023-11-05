Colts announce 6 inactive players for Week 9 game vs. Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Colts on Sunday announced six inactive players for their Week 9 game vs. the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium:
- CB JuJu Brents
- CB Ameer Speed
- LB Zaire Franklin
- C Jack Anderson
- T Braden Smith
- TE Will Mallory
Brents (quad) and Smith (hip/wrist) were ruled out on Friday. Franklin (knee) was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday and will miss his first game due to injury in his six-year career.
Wide receiver Josh Downs, tackle Blake Freeland and safety Rodney Thomas II are all active after being listed as questionable.