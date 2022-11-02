Colts Sign RB Jordan Wilkins To Practice Squad

Wilkins, 6-1, 208 pounds, re-joins Indianapolis after spending four seasons (2018-21) with the team. He has played in 50 career games (four starts) in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2021-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and Colts and has compiled 195 carries for 951 yards. Wilkins has also totaled 35 receptions for 233 yards, four kickoff returns for 42 yards and four special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has tallied two carries for nine yards. Wilkins was originally selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (169th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.