JONES-DREW LEADS JAGUARS PAST COLTS

INDIANAPOLIS –Maurice Jones-Drew rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown Sunday to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a come-from-behind victory, 22-17, over the Colts.

The game-winning score was an 80-yard pass completion from Blaine Gabbert to Cecil Shorts III with 45 seconds remaining.

Andrew Luck and the Colts had one more chance to pull it out. However, after a 36-yard completion to T.Y. Hilton for a first down at Jacksonville's 26-yard line, the Colts' drive stalled.

Indy had gone up by a 17-16 count with 56 seconds left after a 37-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

Luck completed 22-of-46 passes for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

SCORING RECAP

FIRST QUARTER (7:13 remaining)

Jacksonville running back Maurice Jones-Drew arrived in town ready to work. He ran the ball five times for 28 yards and caught a pass for 11 on the Jaguars' first drive. However, Robert Mathis' sack on quarterback Blaine Gabbert short-circuited the Jacksonville drive on third down at the Indy 24-yard line. Josh Scobee hit a field goal from 44 yards.Jaguars 3, Colts 0

FIRST QUARTER (3:42 remaining)

Rookie wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made his first career touchdown catch memorable for Colts fans. He outran Jacksonville's initial coverage, got in position to grab a perfectly thrown pass from Andrew Luck and then outraced Jaguars safety Chris Prosinski to the end zone. It was good for a 40-yard score. Adam Vinatieri booted the extra point.Colts 7, Jaguars 3

SECOND QUARTER (37 seconds remaining)

It was Reggie Wayne's turn to make the big catches for the Colts. His four receptions for 54 yards helped to march Indy downfield as Luck completed 6-of-10 for 71 yards on the drive. Luck connected with Mewelde Moore across the middle for the four-yard touchdown. Vinatieri hit the extra point. Colts 14, Jaguars 3

THIRD QUARTER (12:05 remaining)

Jones-Drew took Gabbert's handoff and burst off right tackle for a 59-yard touchdown on Jacksonville's first play of the third quarter. The run gave him 129 rushing yards in just over a half. Scobee hit the extra point.Colts 14, Jaguars 10

THIRD QUARTER (2:55 remaining)

A nice defensive play set the Jaguars up for a field goal. Linebacker Paul Posluszny intercepted a Luck pass and the visitors returned it 22 yards. Indy's Drake Nevis made a strong defensive play of his own, pressuring Gabbert into an incompletion on third-and-4 at the Colts 29. Scobee's 47-yard field goal pulled the Jaguars within one of the Colts. Colts 14, Jaguars 13

FOURTH QUARTER (11:02 remaining)

Jones-Drew continued his running onslaught, reaching 173 yards for the game. His methodical style helped the Jaguars stage an 11-play, 77-yard drive that consumed 5 minutes, 25 seconds. When it bogged down near the end zone, Scobee connected on a 26-yard field goal to give Jacksonville the lead. Jaguars 16, Colts 14

FOURTH QUARTER (56 seconds remaining)

Vinatieri's 37-yard field goal with 56 seconds remaining sent the Colts up. The kick was set up by a 39-yard reception by Donald Brown. Colts 17, Jaguars 16

FOURTH QUARTER (45 seconds remaining)