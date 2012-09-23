JONES-DREW LEADS JAGUARS PAST COLTS

Maurice Jones-Drew's methodical running proved to be too much for the Colts as the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars captured a 22-17 victory Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jones-Drew rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown as the Jaguars came back from a 14-3 deficit. The loss dropped the Colts to 1-2.

Sep 23, 2012 at 09:31 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

coinflip.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS –Maurice Jones-Drew rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown Sunday to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a come-from-behind victory, 22-17, over the Colts.

The game-winning score was an 80-yard pass completion from Blaine Gabbert to Cecil Shorts III with 45 seconds remaining.

Andrew Luck and the Colts had one more chance to pull it out. However, after a 36-yard completion to T.Y. Hilton for a first down at Jacksonville's 26-yard line, the Colts' drive stalled.

Indy had gone up by a 17-16 count with 56 seconds left after a 37-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

Luck completed 22-of-46 passes for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

SCORING RECAP

FIRST QUARTER (7:13 remaining)

Jacksonville running back Maurice Jones-Drew arrived in town ready to work. He ran the ball five times for 28 yards and caught a pass for 11 on the Jaguars' first drive. However, Robert Mathis' sack on quarterback Blaine Gabbert short-circuited the Jacksonville drive on third down at the Indy 24-yard line. Josh Scobee hit a field goal from 44 yards.Jaguars 3, Colts 0

FIRST QUARTER (3:42 remaining)

Rookie wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made his first career touchdown catch memorable for Colts fans. He outran Jacksonville's initial coverage, got in position to grab a perfectly thrown pass from Andrew Luck and then outraced Jaguars safety Chris Prosinski to the end zone. It was good for a 40-yard score. Adam Vinatieri booted the extra point.Colts 7, Jaguars 3

SECOND QUARTER (37 seconds remaining)

It was Reggie Wayne's turn to make the big catches for the Colts. His four receptions for 54 yards helped to march Indy downfield as Luck completed 6-of-10 for 71 yards on the drive. Luck connected with Mewelde Moore across the middle for the four-yard touchdown. Vinatieri hit the  extra point. Colts 14, Jaguars 3

THIRD QUARTER (12:05 remaining)

Jones-Drew took Gabbert's handoff and burst off right tackle for a 59-yard touchdown on Jacksonville's first play of the third quarter. The run gave him 129 rushing yards in just over a half. Scobee hit the extra point.Colts 14, Jaguars 10

THIRD QUARTER (2:55 remaining)

A nice defensive play set the Jaguars up for a field goal. Linebacker Paul Posluszny intercepted  a Luck pass and the visitors returned it 22 yards. Indy's Drake Nevis made a strong defensive play of his own, pressuring Gabbert into an incompletion on third-and-4 at the Colts 29. Scobee's 47-yard field goal pulled the Jaguars within one of the Colts. Colts 14, Jaguars 13

FOURTH QUARTER (11:02 remaining)

Jones-Drew continued his running onslaught, reaching 173 yards for the game. His methodical style helped the Jaguars stage an 11-play, 77-yard drive that consumed 5 minutes, 25 seconds. When it bogged down near the end zone, Scobee connected on a 26-yard field goal to give Jacksonville the lead. Jaguars 16, Colts 14

FOURTH QUARTER (56 seconds remaining)

Vinatieri's 37-yard field goal with 56 seconds remaining sent the Colts up. The kick was set up by a 39-yard reception by Donald Brown. Colts 17, Jaguars 16

FOURTH QUARTER (45 seconds remaining)

An 80-yard pass completion, Gabbert to Cecil Shorts III, proved to be the game winner. Jones-Drew's run for a two-point conversion failed.Jaguars 22, Colts 17

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Relieve Marcus Brady Of His Duties As Offensive Coordinator

Brady has served as the Colts' offensive coordinator since 2021.

news

Colts Place Tyquan Lewis On Injured Reserve; Versatile Defensive Lineman To Undergo Season-Ending Knee Procedure

Lewis sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

news

Stephon Gilmore On Big Throw To Terry McLaurin: 'I've Got To Make That Play'

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore had his hands all over a crucial scramble-drill throw late in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin was able to hold on just a tad longer, setting up a game-winning score and a disappointing Colts' loss.

news

Shaquille Leonard Earns Takeaway In Return, But 'Disappointed' In Final Outcome

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard had one of his patented well-timed takeaways Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after missing three games due to injury, his return was spoiled by a 17-16 loss in the final minute.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On The Commanders In Week 8 Action

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) play host to the Washington Commanders (3-4) in today's Week 8 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Tarik Glenn 'Grateful' As He's Formally Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Tarik Glenn, who spent his entire 10-year career as a standout tackle for the Indianapolis Colts from 1997-2006, on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of the team's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Tarik Glenn On What He Appreciates About Colts, City Of Indianapolis Before Ring Of Honor Enshrinement

Glenn will be enshrined in the Colts Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Matt Ryan 'Disappointed,' But Turns Attention To 'Any Way I Can Help' Colts, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts quarterback spoke with the media at his locker on Wednesday, two days after Sam Ehlinger was elevated to being the team's starting quarterback.

news

Dwight Freeney, Jeff Saturday, Reggie Wayne Reflect On What Made Tarik Glenn Great: 'This Guy Was An Absolute Anchor'

Glenn, the stalwart left tackle who protected Peyton Manning's blind side for a decade, will be enshrined in the Colts Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Why Sam Ehlinger's Poise In Practice Stood Out To Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley

Bradley has had a chance to learn about what makes Ehlinger tick while the second-year quarterback has run the Colts' scout team in practice this season.

news

Frank Reich Explains Colts' Starting Quarterback Change To Sam Ehlinger From Matt Ryan

Reich announced on Monday Ehlinger will be the Colts' starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season.

news

Colts To Start Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback vs. Washington Commanders

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising