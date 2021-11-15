Colts' Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Air & Ground Player Of The Week 

Taylor rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. 

Nov 15, 2021 at 11:02 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor_

Running back Jonathan Taylor was nominated for the Week 10 FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week after rushing for 116 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Fans can vote for Taylor by clicking here.

Taylor is now tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the NFL lead in rushing yards (937). Sunday was his fifth 100-yard rushing game this season, also tying Henry for the league lead. The Colts improved to 8-0 when Taylor rushes for over 100 yards in beating the Jaguars on Sunday.

Of Taylor's 116 yards, 93 came in the first quarter – the fourth-highest first quarter rushing yardage in Colts history. Taylor, too, now has a rushing touchdown in seven consecutive games.

The other running back nominees for Week 10's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week are Detroit's DeAndre Swift and New England's Rhamondre Stevenson.

