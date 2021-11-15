Colts' Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Air & Ground Player Of The Week 

Running back Jonathan Taylor was nominated for the Week 10 FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week after rushing for 116 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Taylor is now tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the NFL lead in rushing yards (937). Sunday was his fifth 100-yard rushing game this season, also tying Henry for the league lead. The Colts improved to 8-0 when Taylor rushes for over 100 yards in beating the Jaguars on Sunday.

Of Taylor's 116 yards, 93 came in the first quarter – the fourth-highest first quarter rushing yardage in Colts history. Taylor, too, now has a rushing touchdown in seven consecutive games.