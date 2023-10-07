Roster Moves

Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to contract extension

Taylor, who joined the Colts as a second-round draft pick in 2020, led the NFL in rushing in 2021 and has the league’s third-highest yards per carry average among running backs since his debut.

Oct 07, 2023 at 02:42 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Saturday signed running back Jonathan Taylor to a contract extension, keeping the 2021 rushing leader and first-team AP All-Pro in Indianapolis for the long term.

"I want to thank Jim Irsay and his family, Chris Ballard, and Coach Steichen for the opportunity to be part of this organization's future," Taylor said. "I greatly appreciate the support of my teammates and Colts fans. I can't wait to get back on the field and do everything I can to help bring this city the championship it deserves. I'm proud to be an Indianapolis Colt."

Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards in 2021 – 552 yards more than the NFL's second-leading rusher – and was named a unanimous AP first-team All-Pro. And at the age of 22, Taylor became the youngest player in NFL history with at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns in a single season.

Taylor's 20 total touchdowns in 2021 equaled the Colts' franchise record set by Hall of Famer Lenny Moore in 1964. Taylor set new franchise records that year for rushing yards, rushing yards per carry (5.5) and rushing touchdowns.

"Jonathan is a special player and signing him to this extension is important knowing the impact he'll make as the team develops under Shane Steichen," Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay said. "I have no doubt he'll continue to create highlight plays and memories for Colts fans as he's done in his three seasons thus far. Jonathan deserves this deal and I'm happy for him."

Since being selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he's had a transformative impact on his team's offense, rushing for 3,841 yards (5.1 yards/attempt) with 33 touchdowns. He became the first Colts running back since Edgerrin James in 1999 to be named a first-team AP All-Pro.

As a rookie, Taylor rushed 232 times for 1,169 yards with 11 touchdowns and a 5.0 yards per carry average.

In 2022, Taylor fought through ankle injuries to still average 4.5 yards per carry, gaining 861 yards on 192 carries with four touchdowns.

Over his career, Taylor also has 104 receptions for 802 yards with three touchdowns.

"I'm thrilled we were able to reach an agreement with Jonathan," Ballard said. "At the end of August, I spoke about the importance of relationships and being able to move forward. We were able to reach that point. We know what Jonathan means to this team and this city. He is an exceptional playmaker, and he has given a tremendous amount to our organization. This is the result we all wanted."

Taylor missed the first four games of the 2023 season while on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. The Colts activated Taylor from the PUP list and removed his questionable status for Week 5, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Part of the reason I took this job was to work with a player like Jonathan Taylor," Steichen said. "He adds an explosive element to our offense and his success on the field over the last three seasons is undeniable. I'm excited for the role he'll play on this team as we continue to build."

