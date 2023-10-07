Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to contract extension

Since being selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he's had a transformative impact on his team's offense, rushing for 3,841 yards (5.1 yards/attempt) with 33 touchdowns. He became the first Colts running back since Edgerrin James in 1999 to be named a first-team AP All-Pro.

As a rookie, Taylor rushed 232 times for 1,169 yards with 11 touchdowns and a 5.0 yards per carry average.

In 2022, Taylor fought through ankle injuries to still average 4.5 yards per carry, gaining 861 yards on 192 carries with four touchdowns.

Over his career, Taylor also has 104 receptions for 802 yards with three touchdowns.

"I'm thrilled we were able to reach an agreement with Jonathan," Ballard said. "At the end of August, I spoke about the importance of relationships and being able to move forward. We were able to reach that point. We know what Jonathan means to this team and this city. He is an exceptional playmaker, and he has given a tremendous amount to our organization. This is the result we all wanted."

Taylor missed the first four games of the 2023 season while on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. The Colts activated Taylor from the PUP list and removed his questionable status for Week 5, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.