Jonathan Taylor Staying Focused On Colts' Goals, Not Individual Accolades

Jonathan Taylor rushed for over 100 yards for the fifth time in 10 games this season, and is now tied with the injured Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing yards. 

Nov 14, 2021 at 09:59 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards 21 carries with one touchdown in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is now tied with Derrick Henry for the NFL's most rushing yards with 937 through 10 games.

Henry, of course, is on injured reserve with a foot injury. The next yard Taylor gains will give him the league lead; there's a very real possibility the second-year Colts running back won't look back after he gets yard No. 938 and beyond. 

Taylor is 216 yards ahead of the running back in third place — Cleveland's Nick Chubb — and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry (second among running backs) and has nine touchdowns (third). 

But for Taylor, winning the NFL's rushing crown is not where his focus lies with the Colts at 5-5 and very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race. 

"Ultimately if we win the rushing title, one of the biggest things would be are we where we want to be at the end of the year," Taylor said. "That's the biggest goal is being where we want to be at the end of the year. So that's the No. 1 thing to lock in and focus on, whether you have to pass protect every single play, every single down, every game from here on out our you have to run the ball every single play from here on out. Whatever we have to do to get where we want to be at the end of the year."

Taylor now has a rushing touchdown and at least 100 yards from scrimmage in seven consecutive games, and his five games with at least 100 rushing yards are tied with Henry for the league lead. The Colts, by the way, are 8-0 when Taylor has 100 or more rushing yards. 

So there is some correlation to Taylor having a productive game and the Colts winning. But the only part of that last sentence that matters to Taylor is the Colts winning. 

"I could've had way more yards today and we could've lost, so that wouldn't have been a good thing," Taylor said. "I also could've had two yards today and we could've won by 40 points. So just being able to focus and lock in each and every week to come up with a win."

