Jonathan Taylor, Malik Hooker Earn All-Decade Honors From Big Ten Network

RB Jonathan Taylor | Wisconsin Badgers | 2017-19

As mentioned, Taylor could easily make a case for being college football's top running back of the last decade; not just within the Big Ten Conference.

He became a starter as a true freshman in 2017 and set the FBS record for rushing yards by a freshman (1,977 yards), and then again by a sophomore (2,194). He would earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week eight times that season and was named a Freshman All-American and the Thompson-Randle El Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Taylor appeared in 41 games (40 starts) in his career and carried the ball 926 times for 6,174 yards (6.7 avg.) and 50 touchdowns to go along with 42 receptions for 407 yards (9.7 avg.) and five touchdowns.

His list of career accomplishments with the Badgers is seemingly endless.

According to Wisconsin Athletics, Taylor is the seventh player in FBS history to rush for 6,000 yards and the first to ever do it in just three seasons. His 6,174 yards are the most by any FBS player in a three-year stretch. He's also got two of the best two-year stretches ever, as his 4,197 yards between his sophomore and junior seasons is the highest two-year total in FBS history and his 4,171 yards between his freshman and sophomore seasons ranks as fourth-best.

Taylor became just the third player in FBS history with multiple 2,000-yard rushing seasons, and is the only player to rush for at least 1,900 yards in three consecutive seasons.