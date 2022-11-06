Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 9 Game vs. New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Colts on Sunday morning ruled out x players for their Week 9 game against the New England Patriots:

CB Tony Brown (hamstring)

QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder)

LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

C Wesley French

RB Zack Moss

DT Chris Williams

Tackle Dennis Kelly (ankle/calf) and linebacker E.J. Speed (ankle) were listed as questionable on Friday and are active for today's game.

Defensive end Kwity Paye is active for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos.