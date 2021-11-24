Daily Notebook

Presented by

Daily Notebook: Why The Colts Have So Much Confidence In Jonathan Taylor Against 8+ Defenders In The Box

The Colts know opposing defenses will put eight defenders in the box to try to stop Jonathan Taylor, and are working to find ways to keep their ground game effective against those loaded fronts. 

Nov 24, 2021 at 03:55 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_5_Things_Learned_1920x1080

The Colts know opposing defenses are going to do whatever they can to slow down Jonathan Taylor, who enters Week 12 leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,122) and rushing touchdowns (13).

Then again, the Colts knew that fact going into last week's game against the Buffalo Bills, a team that entered Week 11 allowing 3.8 yards per carry – the third-lowest average in the NFL. Taylor still ran for a season high 185 yards on 32 carries, good for an average of 5.8 yards per attempt.

And a big reason why Taylor's numbers were so good is how well he and the Colts handled things when the Bills stacked defenders the box.

Taylor rushed 11 times into eight-man fronts in non goal-to-go situations* against Buffalo, per Pro Football Focus, and gained 54 yards – a shade under five yards per carry. The NFL average for yards per carry against eight-man fronts is 3.7 yards, per PFF.

So even in the face of the Bills loading up blue jerseys in the box on Sunday, Frank Reich felt confident in continuing to give the ball to Taylor behind the Colts' offensive line.

"When you get against a loaded box, then what you have to count on is you have to count on creating some softness somewhere inside," Reich said. "Chances of creasing something maybe are lower – you still could, you still can, but you still can get push. That's what I saw (vs. Buffalo). That's what gave me confidence to kind of keep calling runs even against a heavy box.

"In a lot of scenarios with all the eight-man boxes we were getting, I might've been tempted to call a few more passes to kind of soften that up a little bit, but what I kept seeing was a surge by our o-line. That kind of gave us the confidence to keep calling it."

*We're removing goal-to-go since those frequently feature eight+ defenders in the box and can skew a yards per carry average given the tight space near the end zone.

Taylor has run into loaded boxes 63 times this season, fourth-most in the NFL, and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry on those rushes, good for the third-highest clip among players with 40 or more such attempts. His 350 yards on those carries also rank third, and his 4.1 yards after contact average is second.

But most impressively, Taylor is scoring a touchdown or picking up a first down on 38 percent of those runs, the highest rate among running backs in the NFL. Only one other running back (Green Bay's A.J. Dillon) is scoring a touchdown or getting a first down on more than 30 percent of his runs into eight-man fronts.

"We like our chances if we can get everybody covered up and they got a guy one-on-one, usually hopefully leave them a corner or safety and they gotta tackle them one-on-one," tight end Jack Doyle said. "And good luck to them on that."

Plenty of credit here goes to the Colts' offensive line and tight ends. And the goal for Reich and the Colts' offensive staff is to scheme up those one-on-one opportunities in space – the latter of which is tough to find with so many bodies congesting a small area of the field.

But, as Reich said: "He doesn't need much" space.

Plenty of teams would give their quarterback the leeway to get to the line of scrimmage, read the number of defenders in the box and if it's loaded, check from a run to a pass. But when Taylor is rolling the way he has been, it's easier for Reich to just run the damn ball no matter what.

"We love that JT, we love that about this team," Doyle said. "We love that we think we can run the ball on our terms."

Wednesday's practice report

Related Content

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Hard Knocks Reaction And Defense vs. Defense Mentality Against Bills

Colts players reacted to the premiere of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts," which aired Wednesday night, and looked ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Taylor Stallworth Is Proving To Be More Than Just A Run Stuffer

The Colts' defensive tackle has three sacks and six quarterback hits in his last two games. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr.'s Rise Continues Heading Into Second Half Of 2021 Season

Michael Pittman Jr. is on pace for 90+ receptions, 1,200+ yards and 9+ touchdowns this season. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Frank Reich Optimistic On Braden Smith, T.Y. Hilton; T.J. Carrie Returns To Practice

Smith suffered an elbow injury in Week 9 against the Jets, while Hilton suffered a concussion in Week 8 against the Titans. 
news

Daily Notebook: Colts' Excitement Building Ahead Of First Primetime Game At Lucas Oil Stadium In 4 Years

The Colts last played at Lucas Oil Stadium in primetime back in 2017. That drought will end Thursday night when the Jets come to town for Thursday Night Football. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: T.Y. Hilton Out For Jets Game, Tyquan Lewis Out For Season With Knee Injury

Hilton suffered a concussion against the Titans on Sunday while Lewis was injured after intercepting a pass in the Colts' 34-31 overtime loss. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Focusing On Derrick Henry, Plus An Encouraging Injury Report Ahead Of Week 8 Game vs. Titans

Derrick Henry ran for 113 yards on 28 carries in Week 3 against the Colts, who are focusing on slowing him down on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Is Feeling 'Much Better' Ahead Of Rematch With Tennessee Titans

Carson Wentz started against the Titans in Week 3 while playing with two sprained ankles, but those injuries are behind him heading into Week 8. 
news

Daily Notebook: Dayo Odeyingbo Making Progress, Colts React To Julian Blackmon Injury

Odeyingbo began practicing on Wednesday, while the Colts are dealing with the blow of losing safety Julian Blackmon to a season-ending torn Achilles. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Quenton Nelson, Dayo Odeyingbo, Dezmon Patmon Return To Practice

Head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday also discussed the team's decision to waive quarterback Jacob Eason.
news

Daily Notebook: After 'Scary' Neck Injury, T.Y. Hilton Eager To Return To Game Action; Kwity Paye To Return Sunday

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton spoke to the media on Thursday, a day after he was designated to return from injured reserve after suffering a neck injury during training camp.
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising