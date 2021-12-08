Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 13

Taylor rushed for 143 yards on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns in the Colts' 31-0 win over the Houston Texans in Week 13.

Dec 08, 2021 at 03:43 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL Season.

Taylor rushed 32 times for 143 yards with two touchdowns in the Colts' 31-0 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. He enters the Colts' bye week leading the NFL in rushing attempts (241), rushing yards (1,348) and rushing touchdowns (16).

It's the third time Taylor has earned FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors this season. He won the award in Week 6 after rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans and in Week 10 for his 119-yard showing in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans vote for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week each week during the NFL season.

FedEx will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make a $2,000 donation in Taylor and Prescott's names to Historically Black College and Universities. The Thurgood Marshall Fund is the largest organization that exclusively represents the HBCU community; during the 2021 NFL season, select HBCUs will receive grants totaling more than $100,000 to support needs-based scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II 

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Inside Jonathan Taylor's Record-Setting Pace In 2021

Jonathan Taylor is on pace to become the Colts' first rushing champion since Edgerrin James, and is one touchdown away from setting a franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. 
news

Colts Nominate CB Kenny Moore II For 2021 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Moore was nominated for the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a player for his commitment to the NFL's core values of respect, integrity, resiliency and commitment to team. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: How Players, Coaches Will Spend NFL's Latest Bye Week In 20 Years

The Colts are one of four teams to have a Week 14 bye this year, which gives them a mid-December chance to refresh before a four-game sprint to finish the season. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

The Colts shut out the Houston Texans, 31-0, on Sunday to improve to 7-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' dominant victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

Colts Enter Bye Week Knowing Where They Stand In AFC Playoff Race: 'It's Go Time'

The Colts thumped the Houston Texans, 31-0, on Sunday at NRG Stadium to take care of business and head into their bye week with a 7-6 record. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs Texans Week 13

The Colts are in Houston to face the Texans for their second-to-last AFC South game of the 2021 season. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

Colts Announce Four Inactive Players For Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

The Colts' three players who were listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report are all active for Sunday's game. 
news

Colts Activate S-Khari Willis From Injured Reserve List, Waive S-Josh Jones, Place C-Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Khari Willis from the Injured Reserve list and waived safety Josh Jones. The team also placed center Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

Get inside this week's Colts-Texans matchup with a look at how Frank Reich is getting his team back on track, T.Y. Hilton's track record in Houston and an under-the-radar All-Pro candidate. 
news

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Dedicates 60th Birthday Celebration To Fight Against Child Sex Abuse, Trafficking With Support Of kNot Today

Frank and Linda Reich are welcoming fans and friends to consider donating to kNot Today in honor of the Colts head coach's 60th birthday on Saturday. 
