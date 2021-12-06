Colts' Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 13 FedEx Air & Ground Player Of The Week 

Taylor rushed for 143 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns in the Colts' 31-0 win over the Houston Texans. 

Dec 06, 2021 at 10:53 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor is among Week 13's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week nominees after rushing for 143 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns in the Colts' 31-0 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Taylor's 32 carries tied his season high, and he scored at least two touchdowns in a game for the fifth time this year. His 143 rushing yards were his fourth-highest total of the season (185 vs. Buffalo, 172 vs. New York, 145 vs. Houston in Week 6).

Fans can vote for Taylor by clicking here.

Taylor leads the NFL in rushing attempts (241), rushing yards (1,348) and rushing touchdowns (16). Taylor's 16 rushing touchdowns are tied with Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the Colts' single-season franchise record; he's only the fifth player in NFL history to have at least one rushing touchdown in 10 consecutive games in a single season.

Taylor was previously named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week in Weeks 6 and 10 of this season, and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for both October and November.

The other running back nominees for Week 13's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week are the Rams' Sony Michel and the Eagles' Miles Sanders.

