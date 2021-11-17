Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 10

Taylor rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. 

Nov 17, 2021 at 03:49 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

fedex_potw_1920x1080_jax

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL Season.

Taylor rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. He's now tied with Titans running back Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing yards with 937 and has scored at least one rushing touchdown in seven consecutive games.

It's the second time Taylor has earned FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors this season. He won the award in Week 6 after rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans.

Fans vote for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week each week during the NFL season, and Taylor was selected as the Week 10 winner over the Detroit Lions' DeAndre Swift and New England Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 10.

FedEx will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make a $2,000 donation in Taylor and Prescott's names to Historically Black College and Universities. The Thurgood Marshall Fund is the largest organization that exclusively represents the HBCU community; during the 2021 NFL season, select HBCUs will receive grants totaling more than $100,000 to support needs-based scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

Related Content

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Taylor Stallworth Is Proving To Be More Than Just A Run Stuffer

The Colts' defensive tackle has three sacks and six quarterback hits in his last two games. 
news

Colts' LB E.J. Speed Named Week 10 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

It's the second time Speed has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in his career. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:
news

Inside What Can Fans Expect From Hard Knocks' In-Season Showcase Of The Colts

"Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. 
news

How To Watch 'Hard Knocks In Season': HBO, HBO Max Streaming Info, Premiere Time And Date

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will debut Wednesday, November 17th at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. 
news

2022 NFL Pro Bowl: 29 Colts Players Nominated For Fan Voting 

Voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl begins on Tuesday and runs through Dec. 16 on NFL.com; Colts fans can vote for their favorite players on social media from Dec. 1-16. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

The Colts topped the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 5-5 in 2021. Get inside the Colts' victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

Jonathan Taylor Staying Focused On Colts' Goals, Not Individual Accolades

Jonathan Taylor rushed for over 100 yards for the fifth time in 10 games this season, and is now tied with the injured Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing yards. 
news

Colts' Mindset On AFC Playoff Picture After Climbing Back To .500 Becomes: 'Why Can't It Be Us?'

The Colts are 5-5 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium – and are squarely in the mix of the AFC playoff picture with seven games remaining. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Jaguars Week 10

The Colts are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium for an AFC South clash this afternoon. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

Get inside Sunday's AFC South matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jaguars with a look at Jonathan Taylor, Kwity Paye and a Jacksonville defense that held the Buffalo Bills to just six points last weekend. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising