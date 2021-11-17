Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 10

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL Season.

Taylor rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. He's now tied with Titans running back Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing yards with 937 and has scored at least one rushing touchdown in seven consecutive games.

It's the second time Taylor has earned FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors this season. He won the award in Week 6 after rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans.

Fans vote for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week each week during the NFL season, and Taylor was selected as the Week 10 winner over the Detroit Lions' DeAndre Swift and New England Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 10.