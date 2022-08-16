What Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Means When He Says 'Every Play Is Designed To Score'

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Since he debuted with the Colts in 2020, Jonathan Taylor has nine touchdowns of 20 or more yards. That's easily the most among players who've regularly played running back:

Jonathan Taylor (9) Deebo Samuel (7) Derrick Henry (6) Nick Chubb (5), Dalvin Cook (5), Joe Mixon (5)

"Every play is designed to score," Taylor said, "so you just have to make sure you do your part and say hey, when I get the ball, my part is to make this one guy miss and it should be a touchdown."

Every play is designed to score. It sounds nice, right? A good, snappy quote to put in a headline (like this article did). And Taylor certainly has embodied that mindset over his first two years in the NFL.

But there's a lot more behind that quote than you might think. Let's dig into it, with the help of Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery.

The Right Way To Approach It

"When you hear every play is designed to score a touchdown, (some players) hear, I'm supposed to score the touchdown," Montgomery said. "So guys bounce (outside) and get a holding call on inside zone."

Another way to put it: Hero ball. And that usually causes more problems – like a holding flag – than it solves.

That's not how Taylor thinks.

"What literally hears is what he says, each play is designed to score a touchdown," Montgomery said. "So we're going to execute inside of the scheme that we put together and we're gonna do what the scheme says. And then when it's time for natural talent to take over on the second level, then we take off."

It starts with the trust Taylor has in in the playcall and the 10 other guys on the field – for linemen like Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith to open a hole, for a tight end like Mo Alie-Cox to hold the point of attack, for wide receivers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin to be physical blockers downfield.

And then all the work Taylor puts in, plus his off-the-charts talent, takes over.

"Accelerated Vision"

Montgomery used the words "accelerated vision" a few times when talking about Taylor. What does that mean?

"Just about every position that we have in this game, there's an initial read," Montgomery explained. "And there are a lot of pros that live in the initial read. They're making their read off the initial read and they're making their decision off that.

"But then there's elite guys that can take the initial read, get a read off of it, now accelerate to a new read and it turns into a big one. But the game has to be moving a little slower for you to do that."

Taylor possesses that accelerated vision, which allows him to "process just like a quarterback," Montgomery said, as he sees the field in front of him. So as he's trusting the play and his teammates, he's reading out what the defense is doing – and is able to identify what he needs to do to turn an efficient play into an explosive play.

Talent & Work Ethic

Not only can Taylor process information to identify how to get an explosive play, but he has all the natural talent and laser-focused work ethic to then execute it. Taylor explained two things that go into his ability to break tackles: A mindset, and then physical preparation (for example: staying hydrated).

And then Taylor's pure talent and feel for the game can take over.

"When you get a guy with a combination of speed, strength, off-hand weapon, a ridiculous spin move and a last-second jump cut and then he gets really skinny on contact for a guy his size — what's your plan as a defender?" Montgomery said. "You may come scallop down and to come tackle him and you don't know if he's gonna run you over, he's gonna jump cut you, you don't know if he's going to be stiff-arm you, you don't know if he's gonna spin move you. So the combination of all those things is what makes him successful."

And then, even a defender does make contact with Taylor – it might not even slow him down, let alone bring him to the turf.

"He has great body control and contact balance," Montgomery said. "That's probably one of his skills that we don't talk about a lot — he has great contact balance."

One Example