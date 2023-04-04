Colts RB coach DeAndre Smith on Jonathan Taylor: 'Just an outstanding runner'

Smith talked with Taylor in February and checked in on some of his film, and is confident the 2021 first-team All-Pro will bounce back into being a top offensive weapon in the NFL.

"Outstanding running back," Smith said. "Unbelievable juice, his acceleration, his balance, his vision are all the qualities you want in a running back."

Smith, too, has recent experience helping a talented running back return to form after being hampered by injuries. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, and in 15 games from 2020-2021 rushed 181 times for 627 yards – good for just 3.5 yards per carry.

But in 2022, with Smith as his coach, Barkley carried 295 times for 1,312 yards (4.4 yards/carry) with 10 touchdowns and earned his second career Pro Bowl selection. A big thing for Smith, after talking to Taylor, is knowing that Taylor is "open to whatever" to help him improve – just like Barkley was a year ago.