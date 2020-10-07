Transactions

Colts Sign LB Jonas Griffith To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of linebacker Jonas Griffith to their practice squad.

Oct 07, 2020 at 12:06 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed linebacker Jonas Griffith to the practice squad.

Griffith, 6-4, 250 pounds, participated in the San Francisco 49ers' 2020 offseason program and training camp. He originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2020. Collegiately, Griffith played in 44 career games at Indiana State and registered 382 tackles (200 solo), 28.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, three interceptions, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He finished his career with six All-American honors, which tied for the most in program history. Griffith was a two-time First Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection (2018 and 2019) and was named a Second Team All-MVFC choice in 2017. He led the conference in tackles in each of his last two seasons and became just the third player in program history to record 100-or-more tackles in three consecutive seasons. Griffith finished eighth in school history in tackles.

