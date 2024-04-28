Jonah Laulu's decision to 'take matters into his own hands' pays off

After a trying past few years, Oklahoma's Jonah Laulu said all the adversity had been worth it because he'd learned the Colts were going to select him with the No. 234 pick of the seventh round.

"Everybody says, 'I want to go play in the NFL' and being one of the guys that gets to do it is just crazy," Laulu said. "I'm just very overwhelmed right now."

From changing positions multiple times in college to transferring to a school over 3,700 miles away, Laulu's path to the NFL was a windy road.

It all began at the University of Hawaii where he initially committed to play tight end.

However, after making it to campus, his coaching staff wanted him to move to defensive end. Laulu said that the transition was tough, but it helped to make him better.

"I was getting my butt whooped by all these offensive linemen, which really helped me though," Laulu said. "You gotta go through stuff to learn and so, I was going through it for sure. Getting my butt whooped, thrown around inside and so in that second year with them, I got way better than I was."