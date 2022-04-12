Opportunity To Work With Gus Bradley, Coach Players Again Drew John Fox To Colts

That April 18 date – when players return to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the Colts' offseason program – is approaching fast. In preparation for it, Fox has spent the last few weeks diving into the principles of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme while offering suggestions on certain aspects of it stemming from his three decades of coaching experience in the NFL.

"Gus has had a lot of success on defense wherever he's been, whether it's as a coordinator or even when he was the head coach in Jacksonville. He's an outstanding teacher. … I know Gus has an outstanding reputation and it was really beneficial for me to be a part of that and hopefully I can learn his system first and then hopefully make some suggestions as we go along like all the coaches."

Fox most recently was the head coach of the Chicago Bears (2015-2017); he also was the head coach of the Denver Broncos (2011-2014) and Carolina Panthers (2002-2010), too. Prior to becoming a head coach, Fox spent seven years as a defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1994-1995) and New York Giants (1997-2001).

And the Colts brought in Fox to draw upon that wealth of experience as Bradley's defense aims to stay one step ahead of where NFL offenses are going.