Joe Haeg Makes Pro Football Focus' 2019 NFL All-Preseason Team

PFF gave Haeg a rocky grade in pass protection to begin the preseason against the Buffalo Bills, as he allowed one sack and three quarterback hurries on 42 total snaps. It was, however, Haeg's highest overall grade of the preseason with a 76.8. He was much more consistent over the final three games.

Haeg was credited with one hurry in the second game against the Cleveland Browns, but that was it as far as any pressures go over the remainder of the preseason. He played in 68 total snaps over the final two games, averaging an overall grade of 74.5 against the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals in games 3 and 4, respectively.

Overall in 149 snaps in the preseason (77 at right guard and 72 at right tackle), Haeg earned a grade of 81.1 (79.6 in pass protection and 77.3 in run blocking). He was not called for any penalties.

Haeg was the top-graded offensive lineman in the entire NFL who played at least 50 percent of their team's snaps.

The Colts' offense ranked well over the preseason, finishing seventh overall (339.5 yards per game). They finished third in passing (244.5 yards per game), and third in time of possession (31:51 average). The latter absolutely cannot be accomplished without offensive linemen like Haeg help setting the tone up front and controlling the tempo.