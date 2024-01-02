Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to call Colts-Texans Week 18 game on ESPN

ESPN's top NFL crew will call the TV broadcast of Saturday night's win-and-in game at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Jan 02, 2024 at 12:43 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Buck Aikman

For the first time in 2023, the Colts (and Texans) will play in primetime. 

And with the gravity of Saturday night's win-and-in game will come ESPN's top NFL broadcast duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Lisa Salters will handle sideline reporting duties for the TV broadcast.

The Colts previously played two games in standalone TV windows: Week 10 against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt (9:30 a.m. kickoff) and Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on a Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m.). The Colts' Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers kicked off at 4:05 p.m. but was not nationally televised. 

Meanwhile, all 16 of the Texans' games this season have kicked off at 1 p.m. ET. 

Saturday's game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and also locally in Indianapolis on WRTV. The radio broadcast of the game, with Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on the call, will be broadcast on 97.1 HANK FM.

For more details on how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, click here.

news

Inside Colts' locker room, message and mentality stay the same ahead of win-and-in Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The winner of Saturday night's Colts-Texans game will at least make the playoffs, and would win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts' Week 18 home game vs. Houston Texans will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 6

The NFL made the announcement late Sunday night. 
news

Colts LB Zaire Franklin breaks own franchise record for tackles in Week 17 win over Raiders

Franklin's 10 tackles against Las Vegas gave him 170 for the season, breaking the franchise record he set in 2022. 
news

After Week 17 win over Raiders, Colts' focus turns to win-and-in Week 18 AFC playoff stakes vs. Texans

The Colts topped the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, meaning they will make the playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Houston Texans next weekend in downtown Indianapolis. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, tiebreakers, potential seeding: Colts will make playoffs with Week 18 win over Houston Texans

By virtue of their win over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Colts will make the AFC playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Texans in Week 18. 
news

AFC South Standings: How Colts can win division in Week 18

With the Colts' win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, they are 9-7 and are second in the division.
news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Michael Pittman Jr. feeling 'great' after clearing concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Pittman cleared concussion protocol last Friday but developed symptoms on Saturday and did not play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. 
news

For Colts' defensive line, record-setting sacks are key to wins – but not the group's focus

The Colts set an Indianapolis-era franchise record with their 47th sack of the season last weekend. Those sacks have played a major part in the Colts' wins this season, but are the result of the right process in Nate Ollie's D-line room. 
news

Colts greats Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney and Wayne are both finalists for the second consecutive year; this is Wayne's fifth time as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. 
