Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to call Colts-Texans Week 18 game on ESPN

The Colts previously played two games in standalone TV windows: Week 10 against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt (9:30 a.m. kickoff) and Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on a Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m.). The Colts' Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers kicked off at 4:05 p.m. but was not nationally televised.

Meanwhile, all 16 of the Texans' games this season have kicked off at 1 p.m. ET.

Saturday's game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and also locally in Indianapolis on WRTV. The radio broadcast of the game, with Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on the call, will be broadcast on 97.1 HANK FM.