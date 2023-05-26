Presented by

'By far the luckiest thing that's ever happened to me:' Lifelong Colts fan Ben Grinsteiner wins Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest

Grinsteiner, who lives in North Dakota, won 2023 Colts season tickets after predicting nine of the Colts' 18 weeks correctly in Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest. 

May 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-digital-schedule_challenge_contest-social-1920x1080b (1)

Ben Grinsteiner's first football memory was watching Super Bowl XLI in 2007. His dad encouraged him to root for the Colts, while his mom told him to root for the Bears. He picked the Colts. Good thing he did.

Fifteen years later, Grinsteiner – a rabid Colts fan from North Dakota who's religiously followed the team via NFL Sunday Ticket for years – won four 2023 Colts season tickets for predicting the most games correctly in Jim Irsay's Million Dollar Schedule Challenge.

Over 22,000 fans entered the contest, which was pretty straightforward: Predict all 18 weeks of the Colts' regular season schedule before it was released in mid-May. Fans had to guess the opponent in a given week and if the game was home or away, as well as when the Colts' bye week would be.

Grinsteiner predicted nine of the 18 weeks correctly:

  • Week 1: vs. Jacksonville
  • Week 3: at Baltimore
  • Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 5: vs. Tennessee
  • Week 8: vs. New Orleans
  • Week 10: at New England
  • Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay
  • Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh
  • Week 17: vs. Las Vegas

"It was just pure luck guessing," Grinsteiner said.

There was a little more method than just pure luck, though. Grinsteiner figured the Colts would open the season with an AFC South opponent for a second consecutive year and for the third time in the last four seasons. He guessed the Colts would play NFC opposition in consecutive weeks late in the season, which led him to get Week 12's game right.

But from there? It really was guessing.

Since there's no real methodology to trying to predict which schedule the league will go with out of an immense number of possibilities.

"When I got the email (saying I won), I honestly thought it was fake," Grinsteiner said. "I didn't even remember what I even entered.

"It's by far the luckiest thing that ever happened to me."

Grinsteiner, with nine of 18 weeks correctly predicted, won the contest. One other entrant got eight weeks correct, while 11 got seven week correct; 14,558 entrants got one or zero weeks correct.

Table inside Article
Weeks correctNumber of entriesPercent of entries
910.004%
810.004%
7110.048%
6360.158%
52020.889%
46472.847%
32,1579.492%
25,11122.492%
18,16835.944%
06,39028.120%

Grinsteiner is already planning out his fall to see what games he can attend while working around his schedule – he works gameday operations for the University of North Dakota hockey team – but already knows he'll be at the Colts' Week 17 game against the Raiders to celebrate he and his girlfriend's anniversary.

Grinsteiner's favorite all-time Colts are Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne – "honestly, he should've been a first-ballot Hall of Famer," Grinsteiner said. "I can't believe he wasn't. Ridiculous" – and his current Colts favorites are Shaquille Leonard and Jonathan Taylor.

"I also think Anthony Richardson's going to make his way into my favorite list pretty soon here," he added.

For Grinsteiner, the opportunity to see his Colts in person this season with his four season tickets is incredible – and all because he managed to correctly guess half of the Colts' schedule in Irsay's contest.

"It's obviously my favorite team, I've been a fan since I was six years old and I've always wanted to be a season ticket holder for the Colts," Grinsteiner said. "It's just happening sooner than I thought it would be."

Related Content

news

How Reggie Wayne sees Josh Downs complementing Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Colts wide receivers

The Colts selected Downs with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Why Colts see Gardner Minshew as 'extremely valuable' no matter his role in 2023

Minshew brings experience as both a starter and backup to the Colts in 2023.

news

Colts' assistant LB coach Cato June selected to participate in NFL's Coach Accelerator program

June will have an opportunity to network with NFL owners and executives while learning about organizational leadership and the business of football during the three-day program, which will be held in Minneapolis next week.

news

Bjoern Werner explains how NFL is 'becoming mainstream' in Germany ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Frankfurt

Werner, a 2013 first-round pick of the Colts, is a Berlin native who is now an American football analyst in Germany. He joined the Official Colts Podcast this week to give his view of the Colts coming to Frankfurt to play the New England Patriots this coming November.

news

Colts hire Isabel Diaz as inaugural Harriet P. Irsay Fellow for 2023 season

Through the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship, Diaz will work in coaching, primarily with the Colts' special teams.

news

Colts 2023 single-game tickets on sale NOW!

Limited-edition Schedule Posters available at participating locations

news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Colts see Bernhard Raimann 'moving in the right direction' entering Year 2 at left tackle

Raimann added 15 pounds this offseason and is working on honing his technique after learning plenty of lessons during his rookie season.

news

Colts add Charlie Gelman, Payton McCollum to coaching staff

The Colts announced the additions on Wednesday.

news

Who Colts previously selected with 2023 NFL Draft picks, from Edgerrin James at No. 4 to Robert Mathis at No. 138

Here's a look back at who the Colts previously selected with the Nos. 4, 44, 79, 106, 110, 138, 158, 162, 176, 211, 221 and 236 selections in previous NFL Drafts.

news

Anthony Richardson all smiles as development process with Colts gets underway

Richardson is spending his first full weekend in Indianapolis getting to know his coaches and teammates during rookie minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising