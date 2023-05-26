'By far the luckiest thing that's ever happened to me:' Lifelong Colts fan Ben Grinsteiner wins Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest

Over 22,000 fans entered the contest, which was pretty straightforward: Predict all 18 weeks of the Colts' regular season schedule before it was released in mid-May. Fans had to guess the opponent in a given week and if the game was home or away, as well as when the Colts' bye week would be.

Grinsteiner predicted nine of the 18 weeks correctly:

Week 1: vs. Jacksonville

Week 3: at Baltimore

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 5: vs. Tennessee

Week 8: vs. New Orleans

Week 10: at New England

Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas

"It was just pure luck guessing," Grinsteiner said.

There was a little more method than just pure luck, though. Grinsteiner figured the Colts would open the season with an AFC South opponent for a second consecutive year and for the third time in the last four seasons. He guessed the Colts would play NFC opposition in consecutive weeks late in the season, which led him to get Week 12's game right.

But from there? It really was guessing.

Since there's no real methodology to trying to predict which schedule the league will go with out of an immense number of possibilities.

"When I got the email (saying I won), I honestly thought it was fake," Grinsteiner said. "I didn't even remember what I even entered.

"It's by far the luckiest thing that ever happened to me."