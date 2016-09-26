Jim Irsay Explains Colts' Mindset For London Trip

Intro: Sure, the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London will be a different experience for the team, but Owner Jim Irsay knows the importance of staying focused in a divisional game on the road.

Sep 26, 2016 at 12:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

0813_jim-irsay-bills-pregame-ap_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS —"Find an excuse to win."

That's the Indianapolis Colts' team motto for the 2016 season, and it comes straight from the top.

And for team Owner Jim Irsay, that motto will be top of mind this week, when the Colts travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Anyone can find an excuse why you can't get it done," Irsay said. "But you have to find an excuse to win, meaning that, you overcome the adversity and you find a way to get it done."

Irsay, speaking earlier this month to 1070 The Fan at the Pete And Alice Dye Championship 2016 three-hole golf tournament to benefit Autism Speaks and The First Tee of Indiana, clearly hasn't forgotten the Colts' last road game against the Jaguars, a 51-16 blowout loss in Week 14 last season.

In that game, the Colts saw the Jaguars quickly turn a 13-9 halftime deficit into a 42-3 run in the second half, thanks in large part to quarterback Blake Bortles (16-of-30 for 250 yards and three touchdowns, with another touchdown on the ground) and the Jacksonville running game, which racked up 154 total yards on the ground.

That game also saw backup quarterback Matt Hasselbeck — who to that point had guided the Colts back into the playoff conversation in place of an injured Andrew Luck — go down to injury.

So while going overseas is a terrific opportunity for the Colts' franchise and its fanbase, the trip to London — the team leaves on Thursday — is hardly about the sights and the sounds that come with it.

"We could go to London anytime for a vacation," Irsay said. "My mantra to our football team and our players and coaches is this is a road division game. A game that we got our butts kicked last year in, badly, a game against a divisional team that's on the rise that's used to playing there."

Indeed, the Jaguars have been the NFL's constant presence in London over the past few years, having played there every season since 2013. Jacksonville earned its first win in International Series play last year, defeating the Buffalo Bills, 34-31, at Wembley Stadium — the site of the team's Week 4 matchup against Indianapolis this year.Future London team?
Irsay also discussed the possibility of the NFL having a permanent franchise in London, something he believes could happen by 2025.

The logistics of such a move still obviously have to be worked out — things like the team's headquarters, how the London team and its opponents would handle travel, etc. — but it's something that Irsay says is certainly a top priority for the league, which continues to try to grow the game in foreign markets.

"I've talked to some owners that, you know, you have to have the financial means to do it — you have to have a base in America, a full training camp base in America, a base in London, the league has to work with the scheduling," Irsay said. "But I think it can be done, and I think it would be really exciting."

Last year, the Colts went ahead and volunteered to play in London in the 2016 season, and hoped they wouldn't lose a home game in the process. Those plans ended up working out when the league announced they would be playing the Jaguars in what is being considered a "home game" for Jacksonville.

So if the league one day does decide to place a team in London, this year's game for the Colts will be a terrific opportunity to figure out all the planning that goes with such a trip.

"It's exciting to go to London, play the game, get the Horseshoe, get our brand over in Europe," Irsay said. "It's something that's good and where the league is headed, so we're excited about going there.

"But we want to win the game, obviously."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 years after first stint as offensive coordinator ended, Jim Bob Cooter is making 'phenomenal' impact on Colts offense

Cooter's rise as a coach began in Indianapolis, but didn't end after his first gig as offensive coordinator ended with the Detroit Lions in 2018. An offensive coordinator again, Cooter has had a key role in developing game plans for head coach Shane Steichen and the Colts' 8th-ranked offense in 2023. 
news

Zaire Franklin humbled, motivated by nomination as Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Franklin said being named the Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year has already inspired him to find more ways to give back to kids in Philadelphia and Indianapolis through his foundation, Shelice's Angels. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts released their Week 14 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 13

After 13 weeks, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with a 7-5 record. 
news

Colts nominate LB Zaire Franklin for 2023 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Whether it's been setting a franchise record for tackles or making a positive impact on the communities of Philadelphia and Indianapolis, Franklin has dedicated himself to creating a lasting legacy on and off the field. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 14

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed with Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts' collective belief again shines in win over Titans – and in AFC playoff race

Just like they have all season, the Colts were tested on Sunday in Nashville. And just like they have all season, the Colts relied on something that continues to fuel their playoff push. 
news

How Colts' special teams delivered two game-shifting moments in Week 13 win over Titans

Grant Stuard returned Nick Cross' blocked punt for a touchdown and Tony Brown swatted away a punt attempt in the second half in a pair of game-changing plays in the Colts' 31-28 overtime win over the Titans on Sunday. 
news

How Shane Steichen gained the trust of Colts locker room in first season as head coach

Steichen officially became the Colts head coach on February 14. In the nine months since he was hired, he's gained respect from his players and fellow coaches for his leadership in times of adversity.
news

Colts' Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16

The Colts' Week 15 game against the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium was previously listed with a TBD start time and date. 
news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to have surgery on injured thumb

Taylor rushed 15 times for 91 yards with two touchdowns in the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising