Jim Irsay Explains Colts' Mindset For London Trip

Indeed, the Jaguars have been the NFL's constant presence in London over the past few years, having played there every season since 2013. Jacksonville earned its first win in International Series play last year, defeating the Buffalo Bills, 34-31, at Wembley Stadium — the site of the team's Week 4 matchup against Indianapolis this year.Future London team?

Irsay also discussed the possibility of the NFL having a permanent franchise in London, something he believes could happen by 2025.

The logistics of such a move still obviously have to be worked out — things like the team's headquarters, how the London team and its opponents would handle travel, etc. — but it's something that Irsay says is certainly a top priority for the league, which continues to try to grow the game in foreign markets.

"I've talked to some owners that, you know, you have to have the financial means to do it — you have to have a base in America, a full training camp base in America, a base in London, the league has to work with the scheduling," Irsay said. "But I think it can be done, and I think it would be really exciting."

Last year, the Colts went ahead and volunteered to play in London in the 2016 season, and hoped they wouldn't lose a home game in the process. Those plans ended up working out when the league announced they would be playing the Jaguars in what is being considered a "home game" for Jacksonville.

So if the league one day does decide to place a team in London, this year's game for the Colts will be a terrific opportunity to figure out all the planning that goes with such a trip.

"It's exciting to go to London, play the game, get the Horseshoe, get our brand over in Europe," Irsay said. "It's something that's good and where the league is headed, so we're excited about going there.