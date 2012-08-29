JIM IRSAY AWARDS GRANT THROUGH USA FOOTBALL

INDIANAPOLIS – Local youth and high school football programs will receive a Jim Irsay Equipment Grant on Thursday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium from the Colts' owner and Indianapolis-based USA Football, the official youth football development partner of the Colts and the NFL. The grants total $10,000 and are awarded based on merit and need.

Nine organizations will receive grants prior to kickoff of tomorrow's Colts preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A check presentation will be made on the field as part of the Colts' celebration of USA Football Month:

Brownsburg Junior Football League

Columbus Police Athletic League

Greenfield Youth Football League

Hamilton Heights Youth Football League

North Youth Football League (Evansville)

Southmont Yourth Football League

Taylor Youth Football

Alexandria-Monroe High School

Shortridge Magnet High School

In addition, 30 other Indiana youth and high school programs have received $34,000 this summer in USA Football equipment grants, made possible by the Colts and the NFL Youth Football Fund. USA Football and the NFL's 32 teams award $1 million in grants annually to youth and high school football programs based on merit and need.

USA Football field stencils and banners in the end zone are other elements that will be present at Thursday's game celebrating USA Football Month.

"We are pleased to join our neighbor USA Football to celebrate the beginning of another season for young players and their families throughout Colts country and are proud to help further strengthen deserving football programs with equipment grants," Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsaysaid. "Through USA Football Month, the Colts are proud to show our continued dedication to youth and high school football, recognizing its important role in our communities."

"USA Football stands with Jim Irsay and the Colts in a shared commitment to make youth and high school football better and safer," USA Football Executive Director SCOTT HALLENBECKsaid. "Jim's generosity helps advance this cause, which is bolstered by the many youth leagues across our state that employ USA Football's coaching education courses and resources. We are proud to partner with the Colts and contribute to the team's longstanding commitment to grassroots football throughout Indiana."