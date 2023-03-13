How Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter's Coaching Foundation Was Built In Indianapolis Through Jim Caldwell, Howard Mudd And Peyton Manning

Jim Bob Cooter's first job in the NFL was as an offensive assistant for the Colts from 2009-2011. He returns to Indianapolis this year as Shane Steichen's offensive coordinator. 

Mar 13, 2023 at 02:26 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Early into his first job in the NFL – as an offensive assistant with the Colts from 2009-2011 – Jim Bob Cooter was helping prep Peyton Manning for an upcoming opponent. He mentioned to Manning that the opponent the Colts were about to face had never brought a cornerback blitz.

The next day, Manning walked in to where Cooter was stationed at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

"Alright," Cooter recalled Manning saying, "pull up last year's Miami game, play 37."

You can guess what play 37 was.

"Never?" Manning said. "You said never?"

Working with Manning was a demanding job, but one that was extremely beneficial for Cooter as he began building his coaching foundation from 2009-2011 with the Colts.

"As a young coach, to come into that situation really set you up for the potential to put together a pretty good career as a coach because you're going to learn so much," Cooter said. "You sit in the back of a meeting room with Peyton Manning and you start talking about protections and you start talking about routes, you start talking about progressions and defensive coverages — you better learn a lot. And I think I did. I got good notes out of those situations that I think, long term, made me a better coach."

Cooter, over his decade and a half as an NFL coach, has made it a point to go through those old notes on an annual basis. And the notes he took during his first stint in Indianapolis will certainly be relevant during his second stint on 56th Street, this time as the Colts' offensive coordinator.

"Let's not forget what Howard Mudd taught me in protection, let's not forget what Jim Caldwell might've said to the team, or what Clyde Christiansen might've really liked about a certain wide receiver drill," Cooter said. "Because sometimes in this business, as you get down your path as a coach, you get so many years stacked up, you start to lose track of your origin, of your foundation. And that's something that I'm careful not to do."

In addition to working with the likes of Caldwell, Mudd, Christiansen, Frank Reich and Tom Moore in Indianapolis, Cooter has spent time on coaching staffs with Brian Daboll (now the New York Giants' head coach), John Fox (longtime NFL head coach), Doug Pederson (now the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach) and Shane Steichen – who was the offensive coordinator in 2021 when Cooter was a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles.

And after working with Manning with both the Colts and Denver Broncos (Cooter was a quality control coach for Denver in 2013), Cooter worked with Matthew Stafford with the Detroit Lions as quarterbacks coach (2014-2015) and offensive coordinator (2016-2018) and Trevor Lawrence with the Jaguars (2022). All the ups and downs of those experiences brought Cooter back to Indianapolis, where he and Steichen will work closely to scheme the Colts' offense.

"It's an evolving profession," Cooter said. "It's a profession where innovation and creativity are at a premium. You have to do the little things well, you have to do what you're doing at a really high level. But as soon as you have success, you can't stay right there. You gotta push forward the next week or the next year, or the next into the playoffs, you have to push forward, improve, find new areas to attack the defense and vice versa, they're doing that to us.

"But that's one thing I've learned over the past couple of years, just because you're having some success doesn't mean — you do have to push forward, you do have to be creative, you do have to look for different ways to do things."

Related Content

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 13, After Carolina Panthers Trade Up To No. 1 With Chicago Bears

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after the Carolina Panthers shook up the 2023 draft with a seismic trade last week.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Where Colts' 8 Picks Fall, From First Round Through Seventh Round

The Colts own three top-100 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and received a fifth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines last season.

news

Colts Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Colts on March 7 unveiled Shane Steichen's full coaching staff, which includes defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and the team's defensive coaches from 2022 returning in 2023.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 6, Post-NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after a big week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

news

Colts Accepting Resumes For 'Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship' For Rising Coaches

As a part of the program, the Colts will hire a Dungy Fellow for the offense and the defense.

news

TUNE IN: Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Combine; Wednesday, March 1

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on Twitter and the Colts Facebook page.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 27, Pre-NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL Combine getting underway in Indianapolis this week.

news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah On 2023 Quarterback Draft Prospects: 'The League Is Very Split On Those Guys'

The NFL Combine begins next week in Indianapolis and will begin to bring more clarity to how teams around the league rate this year's group of draft-eligible quarterbacks.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 20, After Shane Steichen Named Head Coach

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back a week after the Colts named Shane Steichen head coach.

news

Shane Steichen Has Been Obsessed With Football From A Young Age. Just Ask His High School Coach, Chris Jones, And His High School Wide Receiver, Austin Collie.

Shane Steichen quarterbacked Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado, Calif., where he teamed up with future Colts wide receiver Austin Collie.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising