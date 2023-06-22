Colts position reset: Tight ends

On the roster
- No. 48 Kaden Smith (first season with Colts, fourth season in NFL)
- No. 49 Pharaoh Brown (first season with Colts, seventh season in NFL)
- No. 80 Jelani Woods (second season with Colts)
- No. 81 Mo Alie-Cox (sixth season with Colts)
- No. 83 Kylen Granson (third season with Colts)
- No. 85 Andrew Ogletree (second season with Colts)
- No. 86 Will Mallory (rookie)
Where things stand
The Colts selected Mallory in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and signed Brown and Smith as free agents. Add in the return of Ogletree, the 2022 sixth-round pick and training camp standout, with Alie-Cox, Granson and Woods, and the Colts have a crowded, competitive tight end room heading into training camp.
Granson, notably, was one of the Colts' standouts during OTAs and minicamp. The 2021 fourth-round pick led Colts tight ends with 31 receptions in 2022; Woods led the group with 312 receiving yards.
Training camp sneak peek
How many tight ends will earn their way on to the Colts' roster – and who will those players be? Keep an eye not only on how the Colts' tight ends catch the ball during camp, but how they block during padded practices, too.
Tight end and cornerback are shaping up to be wide-open, anything-can-happen competitions during training camp – not just for starting/key roles on the team, but for roster spots, too.