5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Raiders, Week 10: Jeff Saturday's Impact, Matt Ryan's Wheels And Clutch Plays By Defense

1. The Colts got a boost from Jeff Saturday, but it took more than that to win.

Players bought into Saturday's juice and authenticity during his first team meeting as interim head coach on Wednesday, and the team approached preparations for the Raiders with energy, focus and accountability throughout the week – which then carried over to Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium.

"Jeff did a pretty good job all week just kind of holding us accountable," wide receiver Parris Campbell said. "I think that's the biggest thing that I personally took away, the way he talked about accountability and the way he preached it and the way he demanded that throughout the week. Once we got to the game and you see him on the sideline, it was like, alright, he's counting on me, I'm counting on him, let's go do this.

"He spoke positivity the whole game, throughout the sidelines, when things weren't going right, a mistake was made, he just preached positivity the whole game. I think that went a long way."

But energy only goes so far over a 60-minute game.

"To me, emotion usually runs out about midway through the first quarter," Saturday said. "Now, we're execution."

The Colts executed in critical moments – they converted 55 percent of third down tries and had two game-clinching stops on defense near the end of regulation – but players also didn't stray from their assignments throughout the afternoon, allowing opportunities for in-game fixes and adjustments.

"Execution is doing exactly what we're coached to do so if we have to solve problems mid-game, we understand where everybody is supposed to be so that we can make an adjustment," Saturday said. "If we got guys ad-libbing or not quite doing it or not quite bought in, that's when we can't make adjustments and that's when bad goes to worse."

This is why it's not totally accurate to say the Colts won because of a jolt from their interim head coach's first game. That helped during the week, certainly, and early in Sunday's game. And, too, the Colts oozed competitiveness for 60 minutes in Las Vegas.

But it came down to execution and physicality – and the Colts executed better than the Raiders, and felt like they were more physical, too.