Colts Name Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach

Nov 07, 2022 at 12:46 PM
The Colts on Monday named Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.

Saturday, a six-time Pro Bowl and two-time first-team AP All-Pro center, played 13 seasons for the Colts from 1999-2011 and spent 2012 with the Green Bay Packers. He has consulted for the Colts over the last few years, and visited Colts training camp in 2022. He began serving as an analyst for ESPN in 2013.

The Colts earlier Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich.

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and Saturday will hold a press conference at 8 p.m. Monday.

