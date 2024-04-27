Jaylon Carlies looks forward to making move to linebacker

After roaming around Missouri's defensive backfield for four seasons, Jaylon Carlies will be making the move to linebacker with the Colts.
"At Mizzou, I was primarily a safety. That was my position my sophomore to senior year," Carlies said. "But just in terms of the kinds of schemes that we would run, it kind of seemed like my role would come down to being more of an outside linebacker in certain coverages and certain formations that we had drawn up.
"Just depending on who we played as well. If we were playing a lot of run-heavy teams, I probably had a lot more outside linebacker kind of position plays going on. But if we're playing a lot of pass coverage then I'm mainly lining up at safety."
For Carlies, it didn't much matter where he lined up, because he was so productive in his four seasons with the Tigers.
He racked up 220 career tackles along with 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, nine interceptions and three forced fumbles.
The Colts added to their defense on Saturday, selecting Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies in the fifth round (No. 151 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Undaunted by the task of changing positions, Carlies said his experience moving around on defense prepared him for the switch.
"I'm comfortable playing either spot and I feel like that's another reason they took that chance on me as well," Carlies said. "Just knowing I'm somebody who will be able to be comfortable showing my versatility playing linebacker as well."
Though he knows it will be a learning curve, Carlies said he's grateful for the chance to show the team that he can handle it.
"I feel like it'll help me a lot just knowing that at the end of the day, you're just still playing football," Carlies said. "It's really what I came here to do and it's what the Colts blessed me with the opportunity to keep doing. So, I'm just coming in, making sure I'm giving them my all and showing them that they didn't waste their pick."