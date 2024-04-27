Jaylon Carlies looks forward to making move to linebacker

The Colts drafted Carlies in the fifth round with the No. 151 pick.

Undaunted by the task of changing positions, Carlies said his experience moving around on defense prepared him for the switch.

"I'm comfortable playing either spot and I feel like that's another reason they took that chance on me as well," Carlies said. "Just knowing I'm somebody who will be able to be comfortable showing my versatility playing linebacker as well."

Though he knows it will be a learning curve, Carlies said he's grateful for the chance to show the team that he can handle it.