Colts sign RB Jason Huntley, TE Ricky Seals-Jones; waive-injured TE La'Michael Pettway, S Michael Tutsie

Westfield, Ind. –The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents running back Jason Huntley and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. The team also waived-injured tight end La'Michael Pettway and safety Michael Tutsie. If Pettway and Tutsie clear waivers, they will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Huntley, 5-9, 195 pounds, has played in six career games in his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22) and Detroit Lions (2020). He has totaled 18 carries for 70 yards (3.9 avg.), one reception and five kickoff returns for 120 yards (24.0 avg.). Huntley was originally selected by the Lions in the fifth round (172nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of New Mexico State. In 2022, he spent time on the Steelers practice squad after participating in training camp with the Eagles.

Seals-Jones, 6-5, 243 pounds, has played in 54 career games (15 starts) in his time with the New York Giants (2022), Washington Commanders (2021), Kansas City Chiefs (2020), Cleveland Browns (2019) and Arizona Cardinals (2017-19). He has compiled 90 receptions for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns. Seals-Jones has tallied three special teams tackles. He has also appeared in two postseason contests. Seals-Jones was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2017, out of Texas A&M. In 2022, he participated in the Giants' offseason program and training camp.

Pettway, 6-2, 223 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on August 1, 2023. He most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL and helped the team win the 2023 USFL Championship. Pettway saw action in seven games (three starts) in 2023 and compiled eight receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He also started two postseason contests and caught one pass for 13 yards. Pettway previously spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL (2022) and the Aviators of The Spring League (2021).