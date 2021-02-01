Colts Sign QB Jalen Morton & WR J.J. Nelson To Reserve/Future Contracts

Morton , 6-3, 230 pounds, participated in the Green Bay Packers' 2020 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Collegiately, Morton played in 34 career games (23 starts) at Prairie View A&M from 2015-19 and completed 372-of-695 passes for 5,237 yards with 42 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,579 yards and 22 touchdowns and tallied four receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Nelson, 5-10, 160 pounds, has played in 58 career games (16 starts) in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Oakland Raiders (2019) and Arizona Cardinals (2015-18). He has totaled 85 receptions for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns. Nelson has also registered 12 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled three receptions for 33 yards. Nelson was originally selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.