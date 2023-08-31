Colts sign DE Jake Martin, waive G Arlington Hambright; sign WR Racey McMath to practice squad, release CB Kevin Toliver II from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive end Jake Martin and waived guard Arlington Hambright. The team also signed wide receiver Racey McMath to the practice squad and released cornerback Kevin Toliver II from the practice squad.

Martin, 6-2, 242 pounds, participated in the Houston Texans' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 74 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Texans (2019-21, 2023), Denver Broncos (2022), New York Jets (2022) and Seattle Seahawks (2018). Martin has compiled 74 tackles (42 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, four passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four special teams stops. He has appeared in three postseason contests and has registered five tackles (three solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one fumble recovery and one special teams stop. Martin was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Temple.

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, spent time on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2022. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. Hambright participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, he spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, Hambright played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. He was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

McMath, 6-3, 217 pounds, participated in the Tennessee Titans' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He played in 14 games with the Titans over the last two seasons (2021-22) and compiled four receptions for 48 yards, one carry for four yards and seven special teams tackles. McMath also saw action in one postseason contest. He was originally selected by Tennessee in the sixth round (205th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU.