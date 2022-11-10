Colts Sign RB Jake Funk To Practice Squad, Release RB Phillip Lindsay From Practice Squad

Funk, 5-10, 205 pounds, most recently spent time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad this season. He played in 15 games in two seasons (2021-22) with the Los Angeles Rams and registered two carries for five yards and three special teams tackles. Funk also tallied four kickoff returns for 88 yards (22.0 avg.). He appeared in three postseason contests and compiled two carries for five yards and one special teams stop. Funk was originally selected by the Rams in the seventh round (233rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lindsay, 5-8, 190 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 6, 2022, after participating in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. Lindsay has played in 59 career games (33 starts) in his time with the Colts (2022), Miami Dolphins (2021), Houston Texans (2021) and Denver Broncos (2018-20) and has totaled 637 carries for 2,848 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has tallied 87 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns. Lindsay has also recorded three punt returns for 23 yards (7.7 avg.) and 11 kickoff returns for 235 yards (21.4 avg.). He was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl.