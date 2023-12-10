Game Recap

Presented by

Colts' win streak ends with Week 14 loss to Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts dropped to 7-6, while the Bengals improved to 7-6 in an increasingly muddled AFC playoff race. 

Dec 10, 2023 at 03:57 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

34to14

CINCINNATI – The Colts' four-game winning streak ended on Sunday, as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning completed passes of 54, 46 and 45 yards to send the Colts to a 34-14 Week 14 defeat at Paycor Stadium.

Two of those three 40-plus yard Browning completions were screens, with running back Chase Brown taking the 54-yarder to the house to open the scoring in the first quarter.

The Colts erased an early 14-0 deficit first with quarterback Gardner Minshew II connecting with tight end Mo Alie-Cox for touchdown on a fourth down near the goal line.

Linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. intercepted a pass that tipped off tight end Tanner Hudson's hand and ran it back for a pick-six, and Michael Pittman Jr. caught the ensuing two-point try to tie the game and erase Matt Gay's missed PAT following the Alie-Cox touchdown.

Cincinnati quickly re-gained the lead after halftime with wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase notching explosive receptions before running back Joe Mixon ripped off an 18-yard run. Browning found Hudson for a touchdown on the next play.

After the Colts' ensuing drive stalled, the Bengals again struck with an 11-play, 71-yard drive sparked by a 46-yard deep strike to Higgins. Browning punched in a goal-to-go touchdown on a sneak to put Cincinnati up by two scores late in the third quarter.

The Colts fell behind by three scores when wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie muffed a punt, with the Bengals recovering at the Colts' 12-yard line early in the fourth quarter and followed that turnover with a short field goal.

A holding penalty assessed to left guard Quenton Nelson wiped a fourth quarter Zack Moss touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and Minshew had a pass slip out of his hands and into the waiting arms of Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill for an in interception shortly after.

The loss dropped the Colts to 7-6 and was their largest margin of defeat in the 2023 season. Both the Cleveland Browns and Bengals now own head-to-head tiebreakers over the Colts, and the loss dropped the Colts to 5-4 against AFC opposition, which is the second tiebreaker used to determine playoff spots and seeding.

Related Content

news

Colts boost playoff odds with chaotic overtime win over Titans in Week 13

Gardner Minshew's 55-yard pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce set up a four-yard walk-off touchdown to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in overtime. 
news

Jonathan Taylor scores two touchdowns in home win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taylor's multi-touchdown game was his first since December of 2021.
news

Colts outlast Patriots in Germany, reach .500 at bye week 

Dayo Odeyingbo recorded a career high three sacks, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for a touchdown to push the Colts past the Patriots on Sunday at Frankfurt Stadium. 
news

Kenny Moore II's pair of pick-sixes push Colts past Panthers

The Colts snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-5 with a 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. 
news

Colts lose their third straight game following failed comeback attempt against New Orleans Saints

The Saints outscored the Colts 17-7 in the second half. The Colts' touchdown came on a 33-yard touchdown reception by tight end Drew Ogletree.
news

Despite setting a new season-high in points scored, the Colts fall to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7

The Colts 38 points are the most they have scored since Week 11 of the 2021 season.
news

Gardner Minshew, Colts fall to Jaguars in Week 6

The loss dropped the Colts to 3-3 a third of the way through the 2023 season. 
news

Colts end seven-game home losing streak with 23-16 win over Tennessee Titans

The Titans had beaten the Colts in their previous five games.
news

Colts are unable to complete comeback bid and fall to Rams in overtime

The Colts are now 2-2 after their 29-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Matt Gay connects on four 50+ yard field goals as Colts top Ravens in overtime

Gardner Minshew started his first game for the Colts with Anthony Richardson (concussion) out for Week 3. 
news

Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss lead Colts past Texans after Anthony Richardson exits with concussion

Richardson rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter before he entered the concussion protocol early in the second quarter; Minshew completed 83 percent of his passes while Moss averaged 4.9 yards per rush in their 2023 Colts debuts. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising