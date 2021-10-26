Colts Sign S Jahleel Addae, TE Eli Wolf To Practice Squad, Release G Zack Bailey From Practice Squad

The 31-year-old Addae has started 62 games over his eight-year NFL career. 

Oct 26, 2021 at 10:33 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Jahleel Addae and tight end Eli Wolf to the practice squad and released guard Zack Bailey from the practice squad.

Addae, 5-10, 195 pounds, has played in 107 career games (62 starts) in his time with the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (2013-18, 2020) and Houston Texans (2019) and has totaled 415 tackles (316 solo), 18.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 26 passes defensed, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 23 special teams stops. He has also appeared in five postseason contests (four starts) and has compiled 34 tackles (20 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Addae was originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2013.

Wolf, 6-4, 238 pounds, participated in the Baltimore Ravens' 2021 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2020, he spent time on the Ravens practice squad. Wolf was originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 41 career games (10 starts) at Georgia (2019) and Tennessee (2016-18) and totaled 22 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Bailey, 6-5, 299 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on October 15. He spent time on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad earlier this season. In 2020, Bailey spent time on the practice squads of Minnesota and Tampa Bay. As a rookie in 2019, he spent most of the season on the Buccaneers' Injured Reserve list. Bailey was originally signed by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019.

