Jaguars, Colts And Titans Make Donation In Support Of Texans And Houston Community Impacted By Winter Storms

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Houston Texans, with a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund following the severe winter weather that swept through the country last week

Feb 24, 2021 at 02:59 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
jim_irsay-houston-statement-release_header

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Houston Texans, with a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund following the severe winter weather that swept through the country last week. The NFL Foundation will match the donation of the AFC South clubs, bringing the total donation amount to $200,000.

The Texans are directing donations to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund, which will focus on meeting unmet needs of recovering families by supporting nonprofits who can help with plumbing, home repair, temporary housing and other basic needs relief. The fund will be jointly overseen and administered by the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation. 

"Houston has endured some difficult times recently, but it always bounces back, and I am confident that will be the case again," said Jaguars Owner Shad Khan. "In the meantime, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Foundation and our fellow AFC South teams are here to help. Everyone in Jacksonville is a Houston fan today as we get through this together."

"While we regularly square off against our division rivals on Sundays in the fall, some things are bigger than football, and now is one of those times," said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. "The Colts are happy and proud to join with the Jaguars and Titans organizations as well as the NFL Foundation to assist our NFL family in Houston that is facing enormous challenges right now. All of us here in Indianapolis are thinking of and praying for the Houston community and others throughout Texas who have been impacted."

"It is an honor to join our colleagues in the AFC South and at the NFL Foundation in supporting the Houston community as they recover from the devastating effects of the winter storm," said Amy Adams Strunk, controlling owner, Tennessee Titans. "As a native of the area, I know the region will overcome the stunning amount of damage to families and property, and the entire Titans family is thinking of them during this difficult time."

"As our community continues to recover from the devastating events of last week, we are grateful for the support from our AFC South family as well as the NFL Foundation," said Houston Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair. "I am very proud that our division and the NFL consistently act as one team with one mission – take care of each other. This is part of who we are."

