5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Jaguars Week 2

4. The Colts' issues on first and second down were a big reason for the shutout.

On Sunday, Reich identified the Colts' struggles on first and second down as a reason why the offense wasn't able to get going, especially in the first half. The Colts averaged 3.5 yards per play on first down, nearly two full yards below the team's average since Reich was hired in 2018 (5.3). The Colts' offense was more efficient on second down (5.8 yards per play) but too often were left in third-and-long situations.

Against the Jaguars, the Colts needed to gain, on average, 8.7 yards to pick up a first down on third down. Of their 10 third down tries, seven were with six or more yards to go. League-wide in 2022, the conversion rate on third-and-6+ is 29 percent; the Colts were 0/7 on those tries, and Ryan was pressured on four of seven dropbacks with one sack and one interception.

"(As) an offense in the first half, we were just not productive on first and second down," Reich said. "We got nothing. Every time we just couldn't get a completion, we couldn't run the ball on first or second down. It seemed like in the first half every run was two yards."

"Usually when we're humming, we're effective on first and second down. We just ended up in a lot of third and longs today. Put a lot of pressure on our O-line."

The upshot to all those third-and-longs – and the lack of conversions on them – was that the Colts didn't feel like they were able to get the ball to Jonathan Taylor as much as they would've liked. Taylor finished the game with nine carries for 54 yards; it was the lowest number of carries he had in a game since Week 10 of his rookie year.