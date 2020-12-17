Colts To Host Up To 10,000 Fans For Jan. 3 'Fan Appreciation' Game vs. Jaguars

Single-game tickets to AFC South matchup on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Dec 17, 2020 at 05:46 PM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host up to 10,000 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Jan. 3, 2021 game vs. the AFC South division rival Jacksonville Jaguars, team officials said today. The Colts also will celebrate "Fan Appreciation Day" that Sunday and will announce several game elements soon.

Single-game tickets for Jan. 3 will go on sale to the public at Colts.com/singlegame or Ticketmaster.com tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety protocols, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The attendance number for this game was determined following discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Normal capacity for Colts home games at the stadium is 63,000.

The team will host up to 10,000 fans for this Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. Previously this season, the Colts have hosted:

Table inside Article
Game Date Capacity
Minnesota Sept. 20 2,500
NY Jets Sept. 27 7,500
Cincinnati Oct. 18 12,500
Baltimore Nov. 8 12,500
Green Bay Nov. 22 12,500
Tennessee Nov. 29 12,500

Colts staff will meet with health department officials to discuss stadium capacity, should the Colts host a home playoff game.

