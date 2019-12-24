Colts Quick Scouting Report: Week 17 Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

THIS WEEK

Jaguars' Passing Game

The Colts played against quarterback Nick Foles the last time the two teams met, but it'll be the rookie Minshew II this time around. The pass-catchers largely remain the same, with receivers D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook and Conley leading the way.

The Colts' pass defense bounced back in a big way last week against rookie quarterback Will Grier and the Carolina Panthers after a rough prior few weeks. Last week, they held Carolina to 199 net passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. This week's matchup should resemble closer to what the Colts faced last week rather than Jameis Winston and Drew Brees in weeks prior.

In the Week 11 matchup, the Foles had 279 net passing yards with two touchdowns, one interception (Rock Ya-Sin) and was sacked twice (Justin Houston, Kenny Moore II).

QB Gardner Minshew II — 59.9 percent completions, 2,976 yards, 6.9 YPA, 18 TD, 5 INT, 30 sacks

WR D.J. Chark Jr. — 69 catches (113 targets), 974 yards (14.1 avg.), 8 TD

RB Leonard Fournette — 76 catches (100 targets), 522 yards (6.9 avg.)

WR Dede Westbrook — 59 catches (93 targets), 588 yards (10.0 avg.), 2 TD

WR Chris Conley — 44 catches (84 targets), 737 yards (16.8 avg.), 5 TD

Jaguars' Run Game

Fournette is in the midst of arguably his best season, but the Jaguars can be held in check on the ground. For example, the Colts held Jacksonville to just 29 rushing yards on nine carries in Week 11 (3.2 avg.).

The Colts have been largely outstanding against the run, allowing just four opponents to reach 100 rushing yards as a team in the last 11 games.

RB Leonard Fournette — 265 carries, 1,152 yards (4.3 avg.), 3 TD

QB Gardner Minshew II — 62 carries, 337 yards (5.4 avg.)

RB Ryquell Armstead — 25 carries, 75 yards (3.0 avg.)

WR Dede Westbrook — 5 carries, 27 yards (5.4 avg.)

Colts' Passing Game

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Colts' passing game has not been a gaudy unit, but they often rely on the run game to get them going. That is mostly likely going to be the same recipe that they followed against Jacksonville earlier this season, but more on that later. The Colts have wide receiver T.Y. Hilton back for the third week in a row, and he'll be looking to close the season out on a high note, not having scored a touchdown since Week 7.

Jacksonville's pass defense has its moments, but the strength of that unit is its pass rush, which ranks tied for seventh in the league in sacks. In Week 11, the Jaguars held the Colts to 125 net passing yards and sacked Brissett three times (Josh Allen, D.J. Hayden, Yannick Ngakoue) and picked him off once (Wilson).

QB Jacoby Brissett — 61.6 percent completions, 2,780 yards, 6.6 YPA, 18 TD, 6 INT, 24 sacks

WR Zach Pascal — 40 catches (69 targets), 597 yards (14.9 avg.), 5 TD

TE Jack Doyle — 42 catches (68 targets), 442 yards (10.5 avg.), 4 TD

WR T.Y. Hilton — 42 catches (65 targets), 429 yards (10.2 avg.), 5 TD

RB Nyheim Hines — 41 catches (53 targets), 298 yards (7.3 avg.)

Colts' Run Game

It seems pretty likely that the Colts attempt to play smashmouth football on Sunday and force the run on Jacksonville's front, even if the Jaguars will expect it. The Colts are coming off of a 218-yard rushing performance last week against the Panthers, but they had their season high against Jacksonville in Week 11 with 264 yards. Both Marlon Mack (14 carries, 109 yards, one touchdown) and Jonathan Williams (13 carries, 116 yards) ran for more than 100 yards, and the Colts smothered the Jaguars as a result. Recently, Jordan Wilkins has resumed the backup role to Mack, carrying the ball 24 times for 142 yards (5.9 avg.) and two touchdowns over the last four games.

The Jaguars' run defense has been a mess, ranking near the bottom of the league in rushing, yards per carry allowed, rushing touchdowns allowed and run plays of 20 and 40-plus yards allowed. It allowed at least 100 yards rushing to its opponent in six of the last seven games, and has allowed four (nearly five) 200-yard rushing performances.