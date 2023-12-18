Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters concussion protocol following Week 15 loss to Ravens

This news comes after the Jaguars 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Dec 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

TLaw Cp

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' 23-7 Sunday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Jaguars' head coach Doug Pederson announced that quarterback Trevor Lawrence was in concussion protocol. The concussion occurred on the team's last offensive possession of the game, per Pederson.

Prior to the injury, Lawrence completed 25 of his 43 pass attempts for 264 passing yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 41 yards.

If he does not clear protocol ahead of this Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this would be the first game the 24-year-old would have missed in his NFL career. Veteran backup C.J. Beathard would likely start in his place.

Beathard's appeared in four games this season, most recently in the Jaguars' 34-31 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. In that game, he completed nine of his 10 pass attempts for 63 yards after Lawrence left in the fourth quarter of the game with an ankle injury.

The Jaguars are currently 8-6 and holding on to the top spot in the AFC South standings. However, with the Colts and Houston Texans boasting the same record, being without Lawrence this weekend could turn the tide of the division.

