Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 15

With the Colts' Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, they managed to keep a spot in the current AFC playoff picture. As of now, they are 8-6 and would be the seventh seed.
However, the biggest update of the weekend comes within the AFC South standings.
With the Jacksonville Jaguars losing Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, their record dropped to 8-6. Even though they remain atop the division standings because they've swept the Colts and split the season series with the Houston Texans, all three teams have the same record.
With that in mind, every game grows more and more important for the Colts, especially their Week 18 matchup against the Texans.
As it stands, the Colts are still ahead of the Texans in the division standings because they beat them in Week 2. So, depending on how each team performs leading up to that game, it could decide the winner of the AFC South or at least who could take one of the Wild Card spots.
Here are the AFC South Standings as of December 18:
|Team
|Record
|Division Record
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|8-6
|4-1
|Indianapolis Colts
|8-6
|3-2
|Houston Texans
|8-6
|2-2
|Tennessee Titans
|5-9
|0-4
The Colts will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Here is their full remaining schedule:
Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
Week 18: vs. Houston Texans (8-6)
The Titans host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Here is the Titans' full remaining schedule:
Week 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)*
Week 17: at Houston Texans (8-6)
Week 18: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6)
The Texans will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Here is the Texans' full remaining schedule:
Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns (9-5)
Week 17: vs. Tennessee Titans (5-9)
Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts (8-6)
The Jaguars head to Tampa to face the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Here is the Jaguars' full remaining schedule:
Week 16: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers (2-12)
Week 18: at Tennessee Titans (5-9)
*The Seattle Seahawks record is not updated yet because they don't play the Philadelphia Eagles until Monday night*