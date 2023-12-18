Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 15

With the Colts' Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, they managed to keep a spot in the current AFC playoff picture. As of now, they are 8-6 and would be the seventh seed.

However, the biggest update of the weekend comes within the AFC South standings.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars losing Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, their record dropped to 8-6. Even though they remain atop the division standings because they've swept the Colts and split the season series with the Houston Texans, all three teams have the same record.

With that in mind, every game grows more and more important for the Colts, especially their Week 18 matchup against the Texans.

As it stands, the Colts are still ahead of the Texans in the division standings because they beat them in Week 2. So, depending on how each team performs leading up to that game, it could decide the winner of the AFC South or at least who could take one of the Wild Card spots.