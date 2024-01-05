Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence questionable for Week 18 game versus Tennessee Titans

Lawrence missed the Jaguars Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers due to a shoulder injury.

Jan 05, 2024 at 11:36 AM
After missing Week 17 with a shoulder injury, Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence was listed as questionable on the team's final practice report before Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Last weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers was the first game in Lawrence's career that he has missed due to injury. C.J. Beathard started in his place and led the team to a 26-0 win. He completed 17 of his 24 passes for 178 yards. He also had three rushing attempts for 24 yards.

This week, Lawrence was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

Sunday's game has major implications for not just the Jaguars, but the entire AFC South.

If they win, they clinch their second-straight division title. If they lose, the winner between the Colts and Houston Texans would determine who claimed the division.

The Jaguars could miss the playoffs if they lose and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens.

