Jack Mewhort Could Start On Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – Just one walk-through stands between the Colts and their 2016 season opener on Sunday afternoon.

While the Lions had all 53 of their guys practice going into Week One, the Colts will have four significant contributors on their inactive list.

What did Chuck Pagano have to say about the final injury report of the week, which included some good news on the injury front for Jack Mewhort?**

INJURY NOTES**

Here is the final injury report of the week:

OUT: DE-Henry Anderson (knee), CB-Darius Butler (ankle), CB-Vontae Davis (ankle) and S-Clayton Geathers (foot).

-Anderson was the only one of these guys to practice this week. From all accounts, it sounds like Anderson is progressing really well and is definitely nearing a return to game action.

QUESTIONABLE: G-Joe Haeg (ankle), G-Jack Mewhort (knee) and ILB-Sio Moore (hamstring).

-Mewhort was a full participant in Friday's practice. Moore was also a full participant at practice on Friday after he injured his hamstring back in the preseason opener. If Moore can't go, expect some sort of rotation at inside linebacker with rookie Antonio Morrison among that group.

WILL PLAY: Kendall Langford (knee), Andrew Luck (right shoulder) and Joe Reitz (back) all appeared on the injury report this week. But all three will play on Sunday.

Chuck Pagano on Jack Mewhort practicing all week long:

"Jack must be a quick healer or a tough guy."



Bowen's Analysis:* *Talk about a major surprise going into Sunday. On Tuesday, Jim Irsay thought Mewhort would definitely be out for Sunday's season opener. But Mewhort has practiced each day this week and is now a game-time decision for Sunday. Pagano would not fully commit to Mewhort playing/starting on Sunday. If Mewhort is kept out, or dresses in an emergency role, then Jonotthan Harrison would start at left guard.

You go back and watch Mewhort's injury in Week Three of the preseason and he actually stayed in for one more play after getting rolled up on. While some feared an ACL for Mewhort, the Colts waited on the MRI. Jim Irsay announced the following day that Mewhort would miss two-to-four weeks. This Sunday marks the two-week date of that statement.

Chuck Pagano on Andrew Luck being limited all week at practice:

"Andrew is fine. "I'm going manage this football team and I'll manage every player based on past history."



Bowen's Analysis: It looks like fans are going to have to get used to seeing Andrew Luck's name on the injury report this season. Pagano said on Friday it would not be a surprise to see "right shoulder" listed for Luck on the injury report this season. We do see this with players, all around the league, on a variety of levels.

On Friday, Luck did throw in front of the media and was listed again as a "limited" participant at practice. It's clear the Colts have a plan for Luck in 2016 in how they will handle his workload during the week. We saw in the preseason though, that the limitations for Luck do not impact his workload or specific throws come game day.

Chuck Pagano on Sunday's season opener:

"Guys are obviously going to be excited so we will try to control those emotions."

Bowen's Analysis: The NFL had quite the introduction to 2016 with Thursday night's opener between the Broncos and Panthers. On Sunday, the Colts will get their chance in front of the home faithful at Lucas Oil Stadium.