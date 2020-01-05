Draft Wire: Jack Doyle One Of The Best Undrafted Free Agents Of The Decade

"The things I always perceive a good football player being are tough, he's got that; consistent, he's that; smart, he's that. Then you get into the talent of the football player. Obviously, talent is huge and those first three things he is off the charts with and then you add his talent into that. Obviously, you get what we have here with Jack," Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni recently told reporters about Doyle. "I mean he is a great teammate, good leader. It is a good example of – as a coach, you want guys like this on your team because you can consistently point to Jack and say, 'Hey, this is how we need to do it right here. This is how we need to do it right here.' We always feel as coaches like when we are talking, that's good but we have to show film and show how they are doing it because that is what really drives it home."