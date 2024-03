Anderson, 6-4, 314 pounds, has played in 15 career games (three starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), New York Giants (2022-23), Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22) and Buffalo Bills (2021). In 2023, he saw action in one game with Indianapolis. Anderson was originally selected by the Bills in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech.