Colts sign RB Tyler Goodson to 53-man roster from practice squad; sign DE Zach McCloud, WR Jaydon Mickens, WR Juwann Winfree to practice squad; release G Lewis Kidd from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Tyler Goodson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed defensive end Zach McCloud, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the practice squad. The team also released guard Lewis Kidd from the practice squad.



Goodson, 5-9, 197 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in three games and has compiled 11 carries for 69 yards (6.3 avg.). Goodson has also caught five passes for 19 yards (3.8 avg.). He was originally signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on September 12, 2023. Goodson participated in the Green Bay Packers' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, he spent time on the Packers' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Goodson was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2022.



McCloud, 6-2, 235 pounds, spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in training camp in 2023. He also participated in the Tennessee Titans' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, McCloud spent time on the practice squads of the Titans and Denver Broncos after participating in the Minnesota Vikings' offseason program and training camp. He originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2022. Collegiately, McCloud played in 64 games (49 starts) at Miami (FL) from 2016-21 and compiled 193 tackles (101 solo), 22.5 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.



Mickens, 5-10, 174 pounds, has played in 38 career games in his time with the New York Giants (2022-23), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-18, 2021), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019-21), Carolina Panthers (2019) and Oakland Raiders (2016-17). He has compiled 15 receptions for 145 yards (9.7 avg.) and two touchdowns. Mickens has also registered 35 kickoff returns for 811 yards (23.2 avg.) and 69 punt returns for 581 yards (8.4 avg.) and one touchdown. He has appeared in six postseason contests and has totaled 10 kickoff returns for 222 yards (22.2 avg.) and six punt returns for 39 yards (6.5 avg.). Mickens was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2016.



Winfree, 6-1, 210 pounds, re-joins the Colts after spending time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season after originally signing with Indianapolis as a free agent on May 9, 2023. He has played in 22 career games (one start) in his time with the Colts (2023), Packers (2020-22) and Broncos (2019) and has compiled nine receptions for 75 yards (8.3 avg.). Winfree has also appeared in one postseason contest.



Kidd, 6-6, 311 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 14, 2023. He participated in the New Orleans Saints' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, Kidd played in 13 games (one start) for the Saints after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 16, 2022. Collegiately at Montana State (2016-21), he saw action in 54 games, including 48 consecutive starts at tackle and guard. Kidd registered the third-most starts in school history. He earned First Team All-Big Sky honors (2021) and Second Team All-Big Sky recognition (2019).