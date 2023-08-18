How Isaiah McKenzie shares his knowledge with Colts rookies Josh Downs and Anthony Richardson

WESTFIELD, Ind. - More than just a speedy slot receiver, Isaiah McKenzie has proven to be a valuable locker room asset since signing with the Colts back in March.

Following Thursday night's joint practice with the Chicago Bears, McKenzie sat down with the hosts of Training Camp Daily to discuss how he helps the team when they aren't on the field.

"I would say that's one of my big roles in that [wide receiver] room, to be a leader," McKenzie said. "Me being the second-oldest in there (because we have Breshad Perriman), just helping the guys in there the best way I can. Like you said, when they get to acting up, I have to say something because I don't want it to be a sour apple in the room. Just because you may not get the right playing time or the ball, you just gotta do your part and play your role."

While that advice can be beneficial for any player, McKenzie especially hopes to impart that wisdom upon rookie Josh Downs.

McKenzie and Downs have spent a lot of time together throughout training camp since they both are slot receivers and have taken reps as a punt and kick returner.

Growing close over that time, McKenzie said he only wants the best for his young counterpart.

"I love Josh," McKenzie said. "Me and Josh we actually - at some points during the day we argue about a route. We argue about coverages. And I feel like he came in with the right mindset, the right – you know, levelheaded. He came in willing to learn. I've learned something from him and he's learned a lot of things from me. It's good to have us both in that slot [receiver] position. No matter who plays more, no matter what, we're both gonna be out there eventually. I'm just happy to see him out here doing great things. Like I said, that's my guy."

Downs isn't the only rookie that McKenzie has taken a special interest in.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has shown McKenize flashes of Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, another special talent he played with when they were a rookie.

Hoping to help Richardson maximize his potential, McKenzie said he thinks he can contribute to his development.