Colts sign CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, waive CB Cole Coleman

Taylor-Stuart, 6-2, 200 pounds, spent the entire 2022 season on the Dallas Cowboys' Injured Reserve list. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Taylor-Stuart played in 32 games (19 starts) at USC (2018-21) and compiled 80 tackles (54 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

Coleman, 5-9, 188 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023. Collegiately, he appeared in 42 games (37 starts) at Elon (2018-22) and totaled 281 tackles (156 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Coleman also registered three kickoff returns for 23 yards.