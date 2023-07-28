Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, waive CB Cole Coleman

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 

Jul 28, 2023 at 06:13 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart and waived cornerback Cole Coleman.

Taylor-Stuart, 6-2, 200 pounds, spent the entire 2022 season on the Dallas Cowboys' Injured Reserve list. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Taylor-Stuart played in 32 games (19 starts) at USC (2018-21) and compiled 80 tackles (54 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

Coleman, 5-9, 188 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023. Collegiately, he appeared in 42 games (37 starts) at Elon (2018-22) and totaled 281 tackles (156 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Coleman also registered three kickoff returns for 23 yards.

Related Content

news

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

Colts place DE Tyquan Lewis, TE Will Mallory, RB Jonathan Taylor on Active/PUP list

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts sign quarterback Anthony Richardson

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday, and all 12 of the team's draft picks are now under contract.

news

Colts sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts sign CB JuJu Brents, T Blake Freeland

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts sign S Michael Tutsie

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

Colts Place S Daniel Scott on Injured Reserve

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts sign WR Breshad Perriman, waive WR Tyler Adams

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Colts sign DE Genard Avery, waive RB Darius Hagans

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

Colts sign DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

The Colts selected Adebawore in the fourth round (No. 110 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts sign TE Kaden Smith, waive G Harris LaChance

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising