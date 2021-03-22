Transactions

Colts Sign DE Isaac Rochell

The Colts added to their defensive line with Isaac Rochell, who had 9 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Chargers. 

Mar 22, 2021 at 03:12 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts bolstered their defensive line by signing defensive end Isaac Rochell.

The 6-foot-4, 280 pound Rochell had 9 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in all 48 of the Chargers' games between 2018-2020 and added 10 tackles for a loss, 12 quarterback hits and a safety over his time in Los Angeles.

Rochell, who turns 26 in April, was the Chargers' 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Rochell's apparel brand, Local Human, donates 100 percent of its revenue to The Do Good Foundation. And in 2020, Rochell provided $5,000 of groceries to about 45 families prior to Thanksgiving and purchased meals for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other philanthropic endeavors. 

"I have these goals while I'm in the NFL, 1A and 1B," Rochell said, via Chargers.com. "1A is to be here and have a great career, and 1B is definitely making a massive impact in the community. Because of the way that I was raised and the kind hearts that both my parents have and my family has, I learned to have that same type of compassion for people. I'm just so thankful for it."

Rochell played his college ball at Notre Dame, where he was a stout run stuffer (21 tackles for a loss) and team captain in 2016. The McDonough, Ga. native was teammates with Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson at Notre Dame from 2014-2016.

Isaac Rochell Signs With Colts

Defensive end Isaac Rochell signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell signs autographs before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
1 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell signs autographs before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell rushes in on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
2 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell rushes in on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell rushes in on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
3 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell rushes in on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) is covered by Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
4 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) is covered by Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, is covered by Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
5 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, is covered by Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) is defended by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
6 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) is defended by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Walter Payton Man of the Year Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
7 / 22

Walter Payton Man of the Year Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) pauses outside the huddle between plays against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
8 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) pauses outside the huddle between plays against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
9 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) walks the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
10 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) walks the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP
Tight end Hunter Henry (86) and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) exit the field after an NFL football game against Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
11 / 22

Tight end Hunter Henry (86) and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) exit the field after an NFL football game against Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) walks on the field while warming up against the Denver Broncos before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
13 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) walks on the field while warming up against the Denver Broncos before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) runs with the football away from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
14 / 22

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) runs with the football away from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) rushes Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
15 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) rushes Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Paul Beaty/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) celebrates with defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
16 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) celebrates with defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers' Isaac Rochell s5ands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers' Isaac Rochell s5ands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
18 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
19 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
20 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) runs on the field, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
21 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) runs on the field, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell lines up New Orleans Saints during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )
22 / 22

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell lines up New Orleans Saints during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )

Gregory Bull/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
