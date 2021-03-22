Colts Sign DE Isaac Rochell

Rochell, who turns 26 in April, was the Chargers' 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Rochell's apparel brand, Local Human, donates 100 percent of its revenue to The Do Good Foundation. And in 2020, Rochell provided $5,000 of groceries to about 45 families prior to Thanksgiving and purchased meals for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other philanthropic endeavors.

"I have these goals while I'm in the NFL, 1A and 1B," Rochell said, via Chargers.com. "1A is to be here and have a great career, and 1B is definitely making a massive impact in the community. Because of the way that I was raised and the kind hearts that both my parents have and my family has, I learned to have that same type of compassion for people. I'm just so thankful for it."