Colts Sign DE Isaac Rochell

The Colts bolstered their defensive line by signing defensive end Isaac Rochell.
The 6-foot-4, 280 pound Rochell had 9 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in all 48 of the Chargers' games between 2018-2020 and added 10 tackles for a loss, 12 quarterback hits and a safety over his time in Los Angeles.
Rochell, who turns 26 in April, was the Chargers' 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Rochell's apparel brand, Local Human, donates 100 percent of its revenue to The Do Good Foundation. And in 2020, Rochell provided $5,000 of groceries to about 45 families prior to Thanksgiving and purchased meals for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other philanthropic endeavors.
"I have these goals while I'm in the NFL, 1A and 1B," Rochell said, via Chargers.com. "1A is to be here and have a great career, and 1B is definitely making a massive impact in the community. Because of the way that I was raised and the kind hearts that both my parents have and my family has, I learned to have that same type of compassion for people. I'm just so thankful for it."
Rochell played his college ball at Notre Dame, where he was a stout run stuffer (21 tackles for a loss) and team captain in 2016. The McDonough, Ga. native was teammates with Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson at Notre Dame from 2014-2016.
