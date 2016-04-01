Is Baseball In Andrew Luck's Offseason Training?

"One thing we did talk about internally is to make sure that (Luck) does have the slide down," Irsay said at the NFL's Annual League Meetings. "Do we have to bring in a baseball player or baseball coach and talk about the slide? Russell Wilson is a baseball player, so he does it so naturally and when he slides you can see the natural slide that he just has.

"Andrew's struggled a little bit (to slide) more, but I think that's his competitive nature saying, 'Do I shut it down? Or do I get the extra two yards? His competitive nature kind of goes for it."