Is Baseball In Andrew Luck's Offseason Training?

Intro: In trying to have Andrew Luck slide more, the Colts have thrown out the idea of bringing in a baseball coach for No. 12.

Apr 01, 2016 at 01:11 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – We know about Andrew Luck's affinity for the game of soccer, the world's game.

But what about America's pastime?

As Major League Baseball teams around the United States have left their Spring Training sites for the start of a 162-game season, the Colts are even talking a little baseball.

In an effort to try and have Luck instinctively slide more, Owner Jim Irsay says there's been discussions of incorporating some baseball into No. 12's offseason training.

"One thing we did talk about internally is to make sure that (Luck) does have the slide down," Irsay said at the NFL's Annual League Meetings. "Do we have to bring in a baseball player or baseball coach and talk about the slide? Russell Wilson is a baseball player, so he does it so naturally and when he slides you can see the natural slide that he just has.

"Andrew's struggled a little bit (to slide) more, but I think that's his competitive nature saying, 'Do I shut it down? Or do I get the extra two yards? His competitive nature kind of goes for it."

The good news for Colts' fans is Luck has returned to full health after missing nine games in 2015.

When the Colts begin their offseason program on April 18, Luck is expected to be full-go.

"(Luck) is completely healthy," Irsay said in Florida of his franchise quarterback.

"I've talked to the kidney doctor and there is nothing from his injuries that's going to be a lingering aspect."

While the Colts continue to shape their offensive line to better protect Luck, they also want the quarterback to take protective measures in his own game.

Luck's shoulder injury that forced him to miss two games last season isn't attributed to a single play (Luck actually finished the Week Three comeback win over the Titans before missing the next two weeks due to his throwing shoulder).

The lacerated kidney though occurred on a Luck scramble, an area of his game that is unique to most quarterbacks in the NFL.

As the Colts try to delicately balance those decisions by Luck, they know what the most important one is for their franchise.

"(Luck) knows he has to stay healthy," Irsay says. "That's part of his legacy. You can't be a great player in this league unless you stay healthy. Everyone knows that. You just can't.

"We just hope that this was Andrew's bad luck year on the injury."

