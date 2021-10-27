Daily Notebook

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Is Feeling 'Much Better' Ahead Of Rematch With Tennessee Titans

Carson Wentz started against the Titans in Week 3 while playing with two sprained ankles, but those injuries are behind him heading into Week 8. 

Oct 27, 2021 at 04:44 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Carson Wentz didn't need many words to explain how he's feeling now compared to the last time he faced the Tennessee Titans back in Week 3.

"Much better," Wentz said. "Much better."

Wentz, of course, gritted his way through two sprained ankles in the Colts' 25-16 loss to the Titans in Nashville on Sept. 26. Just one month later, those twin ankle injuries are behind him, with no clearer indication than his rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

Wentz added a 17-yard gain on a scramble in the Colts' 30-18 win over the 49ers and feels able to do whatever he needs to do to help his team win just one month after feeling like he was "stuck in mud" on occasion against the Titans.

Wentz, for only the second time in his 75-game career, did not have a rushing attempt in Week 3.

"When the play's there to be made whether it's improvising, scrambling, running or whatever that is, I'm not going to shy away from it," Wentz said. "We're going to still try to make those plays, still be smart, protect myself, all those things. But yeah that's the type of player I am and competitor I am."

Deep shots still key for Wentz, Colts

Wentz already has more completions on passes traveling 40+ yards beyond the line of scrimmage this year (3) than he had last year with the Philadelphia Eagles (2). He hit another one of those deep shots against the 49ers, but what's impressed head coach Frank Reich has been not only Wentz's ability to complete those downfield throws, but his ability to know when to try to strike.

"I really like the way he's pushing the ball down the field, how aggressively he's thinking but still making good decisions, checking it down when he needs to," Reich said. "He's doing a great job in the run game when we need to get to the right checks in the run game, managing the game the right way and making plays and being good situationally and then last week we saw him make a couple plays with his feet but without going crazy doing that. We're trying to find that right balance."

Wednesday's practice report

